Urvashi Rautela New Year Post Gets Trolled, Users Say ‘Udhar Apna Bhai Hospitalised Hai...'

Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines with either her stunning fashion sense or her statements. The gorgeousness frequently shares some eye-grabbing pictures of herself on social media and wins millions of hearts. And once again, the actress got our attention hooked to her unique designed jewellery. On January 1, 2023, the 28-year-old Bollywood star posted a photo of herself on Instagram dressed in a mauve jacket dress for New Year's Eve celebrations.

For her outfit, Urvashi went for dewy makeup, glossy lips, and a ponytail. While it was her weird and unique crocodile necklace, matching bracelet, stud earrings, and huge ring that got people talking on social media. The picture that has now gone viral on Instagram shows Urvashi posing for the camera wearing weird accessories and tinted sunglasses as she wished her fans on New Year. "HNY," she captained her post.

It is known that the actress is often trolled in the name of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant for her alleged relationship with the cricketer. Fans swamped the comment section and brutally trolled Urvashi not only for her New Year's post wearing her unique crocodile jewelry, but several of them also dragged cricketer Rishab Pant's name into it.

One user worte, "Udhar apna bhai hospitalised hai idhar fashion show chal rha hai," while another asked, "Rishabh pant kaisa h ab bhabhi ji ?" "It's seems like magharmach k ansu," said another. One Instagram user wrote, "RP bhaiya se mili ya nii bewkuf..??" One commnted saying, "ye to astin ke sap pal rakhe hai, apne zara sambhal kr kahi kat na le."

One IG user said, "Ya shirt main na ghus jyea khin,". "Rishabh bhaiya ka hal pucha apne," another fan commented. One comment read, "Magarmacch me aansu mat ro hospital ho aao."

For the uninitiated, cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with a fatal accident on Friday. Pant's BMW car collided with a divider while coming back to Delhi from Uttarakhand, and the car caught fire. Rishabh Pant was badly injured in this accident and is currently under observation. Following Pant's accident, Urvashi Rautela tweeted, "I pray for you & your family's well-being" without naming anyone; however, social media users quickly linked the tweet to Rishabh Pant.

