VIRAL: Pathaan Craze Reaches Indonesia, Country Dance Group Recreates ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Scene By Scene

There
is
no
doubt
that
music
is
a
universal
language
that
connects
people
from
different
cultures
and
backgrounds.
Bollywood
is
known
for
making
popular
dance
numbers
that
are
quite
famous
across
the
world.
From
social
functions
to
personal
playlists,
Hindi
songs
have
a
tremendous
fan
base,
even
outside
India.
Meanwhile,
the
songs
from
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
upcoming
film,
Pathaan,
are
causing
quite
a
stir
on
social
media.
Pathan's
recently
released
song
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan,
starring
Deepika
Padukone
and
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
is
a
big
hit
amongst
the
fans
for
its
dance
steps
and
hook
tune.
The
movie,
backed
by
Yash
Raj
Films,
is
a
comeback
film
for
Shah
Rukh
and
is
directed
by
Siddharth
Anand.
It
also
stars
John
Abraham
in
a
pivotal
role,
which
marks
SRK's
first
full
fledged
action
spy
movie.
The
film's
tracks
are
all
over
the
internet,
with
several
social
media
influencers
dancing
to
its
tunes
and
showcasing
their
talent.
INDONESIAN
DANCE
GROUP
RECREATES
JHOOME
JO
PATHAAN'S
VIDEO
As
fans
eagerly
await
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
with
bated
breath,
the
film
and
its
songs
have
already
created
much
buzz
on
social
media.
And
now,
an
Indonesian
dance
group
known
as
Vina
Fan
has
recreated
the
music
video
of
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan
to
nearly
perfection.
The
video
that
is
going
viral
will
leave
you
super
impressed
as
it
is
so
close
to
the
original.
Even
the
costumes
and
locations
used
by
the
artists
in
the
video
are
as
good
as
the
original
video
song.
Watch
the
video
here.
The
viral
video
posted
on
YouTube
by
the
Vina
Fan
channel
is
simply
epic,
as
Vina
and
other
dancers
have
recreated
the
entire
song
exactly
the
same
as
it
was
performed
by
SRK
and
Deepika.
From
the
dance
steps,
costumes,
and
hairstyle
to
the
surroundings,
everything
matches
with
the
original
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan.
INDIANS
LOVED
JHOOME
JO
PATHAAN'S
INDONESIAN
VERSION
The
dance
video
has
received
over
3,000
views
since
it
was
shared
online.The
internet
was
highly
impressed
by
the
dance
troupe's
performance
and
praised
them
in
the
comment
section.
One
fan
wrote,
"I
just
found
this
channel
and
i
just
cant
watching
it.
The
girl
replicating
Deepika
is
so
beautiful.
Oh
my
god."
Another
one
said,
"I
am
complete
Indian
and
ex
Indonesia
citizen,
I
love
how
you
guys
recreated
the
entire
scene
by
scene
and
hook
steps,
srk
and
deepika
should
come
to
Indonesia
to
greet
you
guys..
much
love."
One
user
wrote,
"Hats
off
to
you
guys
for
killing
it
with
your
performance..feels
so
good
to
see
that
Bollywood
is
so
loved
across
countries."
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 19:39 [IST]