VIRAL: Pathaan Craze Reaches Indonesia, Country Dance Group Recreates ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Scene By Scene

There is no doubt that music is a universal language that connects people from different cultures and backgrounds. Bollywood is known for making popular dance numbers that are quite famous across the world. From social functions to personal playlists, Hindi songs have a tremendous fan base, even outside India. Meanwhile, the songs from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Pathaan, are causing quite a stir on social media.

Pathan's recently released song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is a big hit amongst the fans for its dance steps and hook tune. The movie, backed by Yash Raj Films, is a comeback film for Shah Rukh and is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role, which marks SRK's first full fledged action spy movie.

The film's tracks are all over the internet, with several social media influencers dancing to its tunes and showcasing their talent.

INDONESIAN DANCE GROUP RECREATES JHOOME JO PATHAAN'S VIDEO

As fans eagerly await Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with bated breath, the film and its songs have already created much buzz on social media.

And now, an Indonesian dance group known as Vina Fan has recreated the music video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan to nearly perfection. The video that is going viral will leave you super impressed as it is so close to the original. Even the costumes and locations used by the artists in the video are as good as the original video song. Watch the video here.

The viral video posted on YouTube by the Vina Fan channel is simply epic, as Vina and other dancers have recreated the entire song exactly the same as it was performed by SRK and Deepika. From the dance steps, costumes, and hairstyle to the surroundings, everything matches with the original Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

INDIANS LOVED JHOOME JO PATHAAN'S INDONESIAN VERSION

The dance video has received over 3,000 views since it was shared online.The internet was highly impressed by the dance troupe's performance and praised them in the comment section. One fan wrote, "I just found this channel and i just cant watching it. The girl replicating Deepika is so beautiful. Oh my god."

Another one said, "I am complete Indian and ex Indonesia citizen, I love how you guys recreated the entire scene by scene and hook steps, srk and deepika should come to Indonesia to greet you guys.. much love." One user wrote, "Hats off to you guys for killing it with your performance..feels so good to see that Bollywood is so loved across countries."