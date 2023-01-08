Viral: Pakistani Elderly Couple Grooving To Bipasha’s Beedi Jalaile Will Make You Want To Hit The Dance Floor

Internet is a place wherein talent from all across the world gets noticed and reaches millions of people. Be it a comic content, songs, travel videos, dance videos and more, several videos tend to get viral on social media and grab the eyeballs of people around the world. In fact, it hasn't been long since a video of a Pakistani girl broke the internet with her performance on Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aa Ja. And now, another video from Pakistan is going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

In the video, an elderly couple from Pakistan was seen shaking a leg on Bipasha Basu's popular song Beedi Jalaile. The video featured the woman looking graceful in a rusty orange coloured sharara with golden embroidery. She had completed the look with a matching jewellery and maang tikka. On the other hand, her partner complemented in her well in a brown coloured kurta pyjama and the duo was matching each other's steps very well. Their chemistry was on point and made everyone want to hit the dance floor right away.

As the video went viral on social media, netizens went on to praise the elderly couple as they set the stage on fire. One of the Instagram users took to the comment section and commented, "Zabardast". On the other hand, netizens also called the couple cute and lauded their grace.

Meanwhile, talking about Beedi Jalaile happens to be a popular number from Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu starrer Omkara. The movie was helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the crime drama was from William Shakespeare's Othello. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Clinton Cerejo, and Vishal Dadlani and was shot on Bipasha Basu. It has been quite popular among fans.