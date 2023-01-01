Viral Video: Little Girl Grooving To Ajay Hooda’s Left Right Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Cuteness

The Internet is a place where people get to see talent from all across the world from the comfort of their respective houses. Remember when a Pakistani girl named Ayesh became the talk of the town for her sizzling moves on Lata Mangeshkar's song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja? The song and her video took social media by a storm and it became a rage among the audience. Interestingly, several celebs were seen imitating her steps. In fact, Mumbai's Arsalaan Khan also recreated Ayesha's video which went on to be a massive hit on social media. And now, another viral video is doing the rounds on social media and Instagram users can't stop gushing about it.

Wondering if the video is of Ayesha again? Well, no. This time it is a young girl from Haryana named Diksha Yadav who has been breaking the internet with her cuteness. In the viral video, Diksha was seen performing with renowned singer Ajay Hooda at an event. The video featured Diksha dressed in a yellow coloured outfit which was paired with denim jacket and a cute white hairband. She was seen grooving to Ajay Hooda's popular track Left Right and her moves left everyone in awe. Besides, Diksha's cuteness during the performance also left a smile on everyone's face.

Take a look at the viral video:

As the video is doing the rounds on social media, Instagram users are in awe of the young girl's cuteness and talent. Taking to the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, "Kitni cute baby doll hai", while another user commented, "Cuteness overload. awesome wala performance". One of the Instagram users also wrote, "Aww she is soo cute and her dance" while many called Diksha an 'adorable princess'. Clearly, her popularity is giving a massive competition to young influencers. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.