VIRAL Videos Of Sidharth Shukla's Doppelganger Wins The Internet, Fans Say ‘Sid Ki Yaad Aa Gayi'

Television
actor
Sidharth
Shukla's
untimely
death
left
everyone
in
shock.
His
fans
still
can't
come
to
terms
with
him
passing
so
soon.
While
some
remember
him
for
his
strong
personality,
others
keep
recalling
him
for
his
shows
and
films.
His
devoted
fans
keep
remembering
Shukla
time
and
again
by
sharing
his
pictures
and
video
clippings.
Now,
a
lookalike
of
the
star
has
gone
viral
on
social
media
and
caught
everyone's
attention.
The
late
actor's
lookalike,
who
goes
by
the
name
Chandan
Wilfreen
and
also
calls
himself
"junior
Sidharth
Shukla," has
taken
the
internet
by
storm,
and
fans
are
just
in
awe
of
him.
Chandan's
Instagram
timeline
shows
him
copying
Sidharth
Shukla's
mannerisms
and
actions
and
also
lip-syncing
his
dialogue.
Watch
his
video
here.
Meanwhile,
his
uncanny
resemblance
to
Siddharth
Shukla
is
winning
several
hearts.
Chandan,
who
enjoys
quite
a
fan
following
on
social
media,
perfectly
copies
and
imitates
the
late
actor.
From
expressions
to
body
language
to
following
the
same
fitness
routine,
Chandan
does
it
all.
On
one
of
Chandan's
recent
posts,
a
fan
commented,
"Yaad
aagai
sidhdharth
ki," while
another
wrote,
"Bhai
emotional
kr
diya..
following
you
bcoz
you
are
the
one
who
remind
me
our
Hero
and
we
are
Sidhearts."
"too
gud
.like
sid,"
wrote
another
fan.
Another
fan
commented,
"Maine
bhut
bar
dekha
apka
vedio."
Another
comment
read,
"Congratulations
Bro
Wait
Nd
Watch
Tum
Bro
Ab
Celeb
Ban
Jao
Gai
Bahut
Jald,"
while
another
fan
said,
"Bro
trust
me
u
r
going
to
viral."
Another
fan's
comment
read,
"Ufff
Sid
ki
yad
aa
gyi....keep
on."
Several
others
left
emotional
comments
and
dropped
red
heart
emojis,
too.
For
the
unfamiliar,
Sidharth
Shukla
rose
to
fame
with
popular
tv
shows
such
as
Balika
Vadhu,
Dil
Se
Dil
Tak,
and
others.
He
also
appeared
in
Ali
Bhatt's
film
Humpty
Sharma
Ki
Dulhania.
His
last
appearance
was
in
the
reality
shows
Bigg
Boss
OTT
and
Dance
Deewane
3.