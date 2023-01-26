WATCH: Jamie Lever Hilariously Mimics Bollywood Moms Trying To Put Their Kids To Sleep

Comedian
Johnny
Lever
has
undoubtedly
left
an
unshakable
mark
with
his
amazing
comic
skills,
and
his
daughter
Jamie
Lever
too
is
carrying
on
his
legacy.
Jamie
and
her
hilarious
misery
of
Bollywood
actors
are
quite
popular.
Jamie,
who
is
quite
active
on
social
media,
keeps
sharing
funny
videos
and
pics,
and
every
time
she
does,
it
makes
all
of
us
burst
into
laughter.
Recently,
the
comic
shared
a
video
on
Instagram
that
has
left
her
followers
cracking
up.
Jamie
in
her
latest
video
mimicked
popular
Bollywood
personalities
and
possible
ways
they
would
put
their
kids
to
sleep,
and
it
was
out-and-out
perfect.
These
Bollywood
moms
include
Kareena
Kapoor,
Sonam
Kapoor,
Priyanka
Chopra,
and
Farah
Khan,
and
how
they
must
talk
with
their
kids
at
bedtime
while
putting
them
to
sleep.
Sharing
the
video
clip
on
Instagram
and
Twitter
and
captioned
it,
"It's
#Bollywood
nap
time!" Jamie
begins
by
perfectly
mimicking
Kareena
Kapoor,
where
she
says
to
her
baby,
"Jaldi
sojao
kyuki
jaldi
uthna
hai,
subah
paps
aare
hain.
Chalo
sojao
aur
next
superstar
banne
ke
sapne
dekh."
Jamie
then
switches
to
Sonam,
and
she
says,
"Hi
baby,
this
is
your
mom
Sonam
Kapoor.
Chalo
we
have
to
go
to
sleep
haan...
Gucci,
Prada,
Louis
Vuitton.
You
know
when
Prem
Ratan
Dhan
Paayo
then
you
can
buy-o
all
these
things.
Or
we
can
borrow
also."
Next,
she
mimics
Priyanka
Chopra,
she
said,
"Just
close
your
eyes
and
think
about
nothing
because
haters
gonna
hate,
potatoes
gonna
potate
and
rotis
gonna
rotate.
Who
care?
And
I
am
speaking
anomaly...normally...
Ano....nor...
ugh,
sojaa
beta."
She
then
turned
to
her
favoruite,
Farah
Khan,
and
said,
"What
is
going
on?
Why
aren't
you
sleeping?
Chal
jaldi
sojao
warna
main
tum
log
ko
Humshakals
dikhaugi
(Quickly
go
to
sleep
or
I
will
show
you
Humshakals)."
Jamie
Lever's
showcasing
these
Bollywood
actresses
putting
their
kids
to
sleep
was
not
only
humorous
but
also
relatable.
Reacting
to
Jamie's
video,
Raveena
Tandon
wrote,
"Hahahahhaa
jamieeeeee
tooo
goood!"
Terence
Lewis
commented,
"U
r
crazy
Jamie
...
talent
next
level!"
One
of
her
fans
said,
"Lol
fabulous
you
sound
more
like
Farah
than
Farah
herself."