Dadi Ki Death Hogyi Aur Ye..: YouTuber Armaan Malik Trolled For Kissing Pic With Pregnant Wives Payal, Kritika

Youtuber Armaan Malik was heavily trolled on social media for posting a kissing photo with his pregnant wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Here's what happened!

When YouTuber Armaan Malik posted a kissing photo with his pregnant wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, little did he know that he would get heavily trolled for the same on social media. On Tuesday (January 11), Malik shared pictures of his pregnant wives on his official Instagram handle.

Armaan Malik, who is expecting the arrival of new members in his family, dropped adorable snaps from his fun-filled celebrations. His pregnant wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik can be seen kissing him on the cheeks while striking a pose for the photo.

The soon-to-be moms flaunted their baby bump as they looked at the camera. Payal and Kritik flashed their million-dollar smiles, giving us a precious moment to cherish. While the soon-to-be parents are busy enjoying the phase, a certain section of netizens trolled them for posting the photos on social media.

Armaan Malik's photos have received over 85k likes within six hours on Instagram. Check out his post right here!

Fans flooded the comments section with their messages and wishes. However, there were a few netizens, who took a dig at Armaan Malik for 'celebrating her grandmother's death'. They posted insensitive comments on the post. One user wrote, "Dadi ki Death ho gye yaha a photo dal rha hai" while another commented, "Golu ke Dade mar giye haa or yha pr instgram pr photo chda rhe haa."

After Armaan Malik got trolled, his fans came to his defence and extended support to the YouTuber.

WHO IS ARMAAN MALIK?

Armaan Malik is a social media influencer, who created the YouTube channel Fitness Family. The channel has over 10 million subscribers. Yes, you read that right! Armaan is married to Payal Malik, with whom he has a son Chirayu Malik.

Armaan is also married to Kritika Malik, who is a digital content creator. The duo is expecting their first child together. While Kritika is expecting her first baby, Payal Malik is pregnant with twins. Their relationship has grabbed several eyeballs on social media.

Armaan Malik has other YouTube channels including Armaan Malik, Chirayu Payal Malik. The Malik family recently celebrated their 10 million subscribers by cutting a cake.

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.