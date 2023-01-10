Dadi Ki Death Hogyi Aur Ye..: YouTuber Armaan Malik Trolled For Kissing Pic With Pregnant Wives Payal, Kritika

When
YouTuber
Armaan
Malik
posted
a
kissing
photo
with
his
pregnant
wives
Payal
Malik
and
Kritika
Malik,
little
did
he
know
that
he
would
get
heavily
trolled
for
the
same
on
social
media.
On
Tuesday
(January
11),
Malik
shared
pictures
of
his
pregnant
wives
on
his
official
Instagram
handle.
Armaan
Malik,
who
is
expecting
the
arrival
of
new
members
in
his
family,
dropped
adorable
snaps
from
his
fun-filled
celebrations.
His
pregnant
wives
Payal
Malik
and
Kritika
Malik
can
be
seen
kissing
him
on
the
cheeks
while
striking
a
pose
for
the
photo.
The
soon-to-be
moms
flaunted
their
baby
bump
as
they
looked
at
the
camera.
Payal
and
Kritik
flashed
their
million-dollar
smiles,
giving
us
a
precious
moment
to
cherish.
While
the
soon-to-be
parents
are
busy
enjoying
the
phase,
a
certain
section
of
netizens
trolled
them
for
posting
the
photos
on
social
media.
Armaan
Malik's
photos
have
received
over
85k
likes
within
six
hours
on
Instagram.
Check
out
his
post
right
here!
Fans
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages
and
wishes.
However,
there
were
a
few
netizens,
who
took
a
dig
at
Armaan
Malik
for
'celebrating
her
grandmother's
death'.
They
posted
insensitive
comments
on
the
post.
One
user
wrote,
"Dadi
ki
Death
ho
gye
yaha
a
photo
dal
rha
hai" while
another
commented,
"Golu
ke
Dade
mar
giye
haa
or
yha
pr
instgram
pr
photo
chda
rhe
haa."
After
Armaan
Malik
got
trolled,
his
fans
came
to
his
defence
and
extended
support
to
the
YouTuber.
WHO
IS
ARMAAN
MALIK?
Armaan
Malik
is
a
social
media
influencer,
who
created
the
YouTube
channel
Fitness
Family.
The
channel
has
over
10
million
subscribers.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Armaan
is
married
to
Payal
Malik,
with
whom
he
has
a
son
Chirayu
Malik.
Armaan
is
also
married
to
Kritika
Malik,
who
is
a
digital
content
creator.
The
duo
is
expecting
their
first
child
together.
While
Kritika
is
expecting
her
first
baby,
Payal
Malik
is
pregnant
with
twins.
Their
relationship
has
grabbed
several
eyeballs
on
social
media.
Armaan
Malik
has
other
YouTube
channels
including
Armaan
Malik,
Chirayu
Payal
Malik.
The
Malik
family
recently
celebrated
their
10
million
subscribers
by
cutting
a
cake.
