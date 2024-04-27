Adil Khan Durrani Has CLEAR Message For Rakhi Sawant In The Leaked Video Controversy,"Meri Shaadi Ho Chuki Hai

Photo Credit: Adil Khan Durrani/Instagram, Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Adil Khan Durrani Has Clear Message For Rakhi Sawant: Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant have been making headlines for months now even since they got married. Their separation and post-separation mess have caught more eyeballs than their relationship itself.

While Rakhi accused Adil of domestic violence which sent him behind the bars, Adil also filed complaints levying several allegations against Rakhi. On the other hand, the repeatedly rejected bail pleas of Rakhi followed by the incident have brought trouble for her, for which Adil expressed his happiness and reinstated belief in the constitution.

Adil Khan Durrani's CLEAR Message For Rakhi Sawant

On Saturday, Adil took to Instagram story and shared an elaborated video of himself stating Supreme Court's decision that ordered Rakhi to surrender within 4 weeks, he also said that he has been requested to stop the battle already as it has been enough for Rakhi for 5 months.

He also stated that Rakhi doesn't have food and money with her which is making it difficult for her to survive. Adil claimed that he wants to end the fight here considering the situation. Furthermore, Adil ensured he will follow the court's decision and will no longer stretch it and will let Rakhi enter the country without opposing it.

Adil has a clear message for Rakhi and stated that both of them are entertainers and he wishes to give positive content to the society and its people. He also expressed his wish not to talk about Rakhi anymore, and suggested Rakhi not to live her life with negative footage that concerns Adil. He also said that he is now married and wishes to live a good life with her wife without disruption. Watch the full video here:

More About Adil Khan Durrani And Rakhi Sawant

Adil Khan Durrani got married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan on March 3 in Jaipur. Talking about it he said, "My married life with Somy has been going great. Alhamdulillah! Sab acha chalraha hai, I am in a happy phase right now, aur allaah kare acha hi chalta rahe."