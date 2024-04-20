When Aishwarya Rai Gives ‘Classy Slap’ On Journalist’s Face For Asking Her To Pose Nude, Watch Video

Aishwarya
Rai
Shut
Down
Journalist
Like
A
Boss:
Aishwarya
Rai
is
one
of
the
Bollywood
actresses
who
is
often
lauded
for
her
beauty
that
comes
with
a
brain.
Aishwarya
didn't
mind
speaking
gracefully
and
shutting
down
people
when
it
is
absolutely
needed.
Recently,
a
video
resurfaced
where
the
former
Miss
World
could
be
seen
handling
a
foreign
journalist
like
a
boss.
Aishwarya
Rai
Compared
Journalist
With
Her
Gynaec
A
video
has
gone
viral
where
Aishwarya
Rai
could
be
seen
wearing
a
white
outfit
while
giving
an
interview
to
a
foreign
journalist.
The
journalist
asked
her
why
she
hadn't
explored
explicit
scenes.
To
which
Aishwarya
answered
gracefully,
"I've
never
ever
explored
and
not
interested
in
exploring
nudity
on
celluloid."
Further
pestering
her
to
pose
naked,
Aishwarya
Rai
lost
her
cool,
and
said,
"You
mean
I
feel
like
I'm
talking
to
my
gynaec,
who
am
I
talking
to
here?" She
continued
with
a
smile
on
her
face,
"You're
journalist
brother,
let's
stick
to
that."
The
video
was
shared
with
a
caption
"The
most
graceful
and
classy
slap
on
face."
After
the
video
went
viral,
people
lauded
Aishwarya
for
her
presence
of
mind
and
answer.
One
wrote,
"Characterly
spoken
iron
lady." Another
called
her,
"Catwoman."
One
person
wrote,
"Excellent
and
bold
answer.
Several
men
expects
nudity
from
all
girls
excluding
their
own
women
in
their
family.
They
show
really
respect
women.
You
would
have
yelled
at
him.
She
maintained
her
manners
as
well
as
given
slapping
answer."
One
wrote,
"Good
for
her
for
telling
this
jerk
off
that
kept
pushing
for
her
to
pose
nude.
Loser."
Another
user
wrote,
"She
responded
in
kind.
He
showed
her
disrespect
by
addressing
uncomfortable
questions
so
she
clapped
back."
More
About
Aishwarya
Rai
Aishwarya
Rai
was
last
seen
in
Ponniyin
Selvan
II.
She
hasn't
announced
her
latest
project
yet.
