Amrita Pandey Death: Bhojpuri Actress’ Last Post Goes Viral After Demise; Here’s When Funeral Will Take Place

Amrita Pandey Death Reason: In what came as a shocking news from the Bhojpuri industry, a renowned actress has passed away lately. We are talking about Amrita Pandey died by suicide on Saturday (April 27). According to media reports, Amrita Pandey was found dead in her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The media reports suggested that she had apparently hung herself with a saree and was found by her sister . While no suicide no has been found at her residence, her last post on Whatsapp has been going viral on social media.

Amrita Pandey's Last Post

Reportedly, hours before her demise, Amrita had shared a post which read as, "Kyun do naov par sawar thi uski zindagi, humne naov dubakar uska safar aasaan kar diya..." The news has sent a wave of shock and grief across the fans. As now, City SP Shri Raj has ordered a high profile investigation and a special team has been formed for the same.

Amrita Pandey's Death Reason

It is also reported that Amrita was battling depression and other mental health issues. The reports also suggested that she was also seeking treatment for the same. So far, it is suspected that Amrita took the drastic step due to depression.

Amrita Pandey's Funeral

According to media reports, Amrita stayed in Mumbai with her husband Chandramani Jhangad and had flown to Bhagalpur for a family wedding wherein she passed away. Reportedly, her last rites are expected to take place today in Bhagalpur. However, an official statement in this regard is yet to be made. To note, Amrita had married Chandramani in 2022.

Talking about the work front, she had made her debut opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in Deewanpan wherein their chemistry was well appreciated by the audience. Apart from Bhojpuri films, Amrita Pandey has worked in Hindi films, web series, and TV shows