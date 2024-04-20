Metro In Dino: When Ananya Panday Warns Sara Ali Khan Not To Touch Aditya Roy Kapur As She Pairs Up With Him

Ananya
Panday
Warned
Sara
Ali
Khan
About
Aditya
Roy
Kapur:
Ananya
Panday
and
Aditya
Roy
Kapur's
romance
is
not
a
hush
hush
topic
anymore.
From
being
snapped
at
vacation
together
to
walking
together
as
muses
for
fashion
shows,
Ananya
and
Aditya
are
undoubtedly
one
of
the
most
adorable
couples
in
the
industry
currently.
However,
little
did
we
know
that
the
actress
is
super
protective
about
her
beau
until
she
warned
Sara
Ali
Khan
not
to
touch
her
'hamper',
Aditya
Roy
Kapur,
with
whom
she
is
soon
going
to
be
starred
in
Metro
In
Dino.
Ananya
Panday
Asks
Sara
Ali
Khan
Not
To
Touch
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
On
her
appearance
on
Koffee
With
Karan
season
8,
Sara
talked
about
starring
with
Ananya's
beau
in
Metro
In
Dino,
where
the
latter
lost
the
famous
and
controversial
rapid-fire
round
to
Sara.
After
which
Ananya
tried
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
Sara's
winning
hamper
that
led
to
Sara
joke,
"If
you
touch
my
hamper,
I'll
touch
your
hamper."
Ananya,
however,
seemed
to
have
lost
her
cool,
but
Sara
ensured
that
she
wouldn't
do
that.
The
Kho
Gaye
Hum
Kaha
actress
called
Sara
a
crazy
person
and
warned,
"You
better
not."
Karan
Johar,
on
the
other
hand,
pointed
out
that
Sara
is
doing
a
film
with
Ananya's
hamper.
When
Ananya
Panday
And
Sara
Ali
Khan
Gave
Subtle
Hints
About
The
Former
Dating
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
Throughout
the
episode,
Ananya
and
Sara
dropped
subtle
hints
about
the
Gehraiyaan
actress
dating
Aditya.
While
Ananya
called
herself
Ananya
'Coy
Kapur',
Sara
made
Ananya
blush
talking
about
Ananya's
'night
manager'
Aditya
Roy
Kapur.
More
About
Metro
In
Dino
The
Anurag
Basu
directorial
was
slated
to
be
released
in
March,
however,
it
is
now
pushed
to
September.
The
movie
also
features
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Ali
Fazal,
Fatima
Sana
Shaikh,
Neena
Gupta,
Konkona
Sen
Sharma,
and
Anupam
Kher.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 11:54 [IST]