Metro In Dino: When Ananya Panday Warns Sara Ali Khan Not To Touch Aditya Roy Kapur As She Pairs Up With Him

Ananya Panday Warned Sara Ali Khan About Aditya Roy Kapur: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's romance is not a hush hush topic anymore. From being snapped at vacation together to walking together as muses for fashion shows, Ananya and Aditya are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the industry currently. However, little did we know that the actress is super protective about her beau until she warned Sara Ali Khan not to touch her 'hamper', Aditya Roy Kapur, with whom she is soon going to be starred in Metro In Dino.

Ananya Panday Asks Sara Ali Khan Not To Touch Aditya Roy Kapur

On her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, Sara talked about starring with Ananya's beau in Metro In Dino, where the latter lost the famous and controversial rapid-fire round to Sara. After which Ananya tried to catch a glimpse of Sara's winning hamper that led to Sara joke, "If you touch my hamper, I'll touch your hamper."

Ananya, however, seemed to have lost her cool, but Sara ensured that she wouldn't do that. The Kho Gaye Hum Kaha actress called Sara a crazy person and warned, "You better not." Karan Johar, on the other hand, pointed out that Sara is doing a film with Ananya's hamper.

When Ananya Panday And Sara Ali Khan Gave Subtle Hints About The Former Dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Throughout the episode, Ananya and Sara dropped subtle hints about the Gehraiyaan actress dating Aditya. While Ananya called herself Ananya 'Coy Kapur', Sara made Ananya blush talking about Ananya's 'night manager' Aditya Roy Kapur.

More About Metro In Dino

The Anurag Basu directorial was slated to be released in March, however, it is now pushed to September. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Anupam Kher.