Arbaaz Khan Breaks Silence On Ex-wife Malaika Arora Calling Him ‘Indecisive’, “…That’s her opinion

Arbaaz Khan Broke Silence On Malaika Arora Calling Him 'Indecisive': Arbaaz Khan finally broke silence on Malaika Arora's comment calling him 'indecisive' at her vodcast, Dumb Biryani. In one of the episodes, the actress interviewed her son, Arhaan, where she compared his traits with her ex-husband, Arbaaz, and pointed out the things she likes and doesn't like.

What Did Malaika Arora Say On Her Vodcast About Arbaaz Khan?

For the unversed, Malaika said to son Arhaan, "Your mannerisms are just like him (Arbaaz). Not very attractive mannerisms but they are just like him. He is a very fair and a just person in a sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can't decide the colour of your shirt or what you want to eat, what time you want to wake up."

Arbaaz Khan On Malaika Arora's Opinion About Him

Not making a fuss about it, Arbaaz said, "See, that's between a mother and her son, that is the opinion that she had. I guess she's entitled to have that opinion. Yes, she may have thought that I'm indecisive on certain aspects. But I also read from the interview she mentioned that there was a lot of clarity in my thought, and I am very clear. So I just take it, that is fine. It's nothing to take seriously or whatever. It's an interesting chat show that's between the mother and son. I mean, she's got the right to say whatever. I thought it was okay. I don't want to dispute anything. That's her opinion."

More About Arbaaz Khan And Malaika Arora

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in the 90s and welcomed their son, Arhaan, in November, 2002. They got officially divorced in 2017. While Malaika has been dating Arjun Kapoor for years now, Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan in 2023.