Arbaaz Khan Breaks Silence On Ex-wife Malaika Arora Calling Him ‘Indecisive’, “…That’s her opinion

Arbaaz
Khan
Broke
Silence
On
Malaika
Arora
Calling
Him
'Indecisive':
Arbaaz
Khan
finally
broke
silence
on
Malaika
Arora's
comment
calling
him
'indecisive'
at
her
vodcast,
Dumb
Biryani.
In
one
of
the
episodes,
the
actress
interviewed
her
son,
Arhaan,
where
she
compared
his
traits
with
her
ex-husband,
Arbaaz,
and
pointed
out
the
things
she
likes
and
doesn't
like.
What
Did
Malaika
Arora
Say
On
Her
Vodcast
About
Arbaaz
Khan?
For
the
unversed,
Malaika
said
to
son
Arhaan,
"Your
mannerisms
are
just
like
him
(Arbaaz).
Not
very
attractive
mannerisms
but
they
are
just
like
him.
He
is
a
very
fair
and
a
just
person
in
a
sense
that
he
never
goes
overboard
about
things.
He
is
very
clear
about
certain
things
and
that
trait
you
have.
But
at
the
same
time,
you
can
be
extremely
indecisive
just
like
him,
which
is
my
least
favourite
thing.
You
can't
decide
the
colour
of
your
shirt
or
what
you
want
to
eat,
what
time
you
want
to
wake
up."
Arbaaz
Khan
On
Malaika
Arora's
Opinion
About
Him
Not
making
a
fuss
about
it,
Arbaaz
said,
"See,
that's
between
a
mother
and
her
son,
that
is
the
opinion
that
she
had.
I
guess
she's
entitled
to
have
that
opinion.
Yes,
she
may
have
thought
that
I'm
indecisive
on
certain
aspects.
But
I
also
read
from
the
interview
she
mentioned
that
there
was
a
lot
of
clarity
in
my
thought,
and
I
am
very
clear.
So
I
just
take
it,
that
is
fine.
It's
nothing
to
take
seriously
or
whatever.
It's
an
interesting
chat
show
that's
between
the
mother
and
son.
I
mean,
she's
got
the
right
to
say
whatever.
I
thought
it
was
okay.
I
don't
want
to
dispute
anything.
That's
her
opinion."
Arbaaz
and
Malaika
tied
the
knot
in
the
90s
and
welcomed
their
son,
Arhaan,
in
November,
2002.
They
got
officially
divorced
in
2017.
While
Malaika
has
been
dating
Arjun
Kapoor
for
years
now,
Arbaaz
Khan
got
married
to
Sshura
Khan
in
2023.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 15:08 [IST]