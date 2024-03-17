CCL 2024 Final Live Score: Karnataka Bulldozers-Bengal Tigers Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL 2024 final live score: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, get ready for an exciting finale featuring two of the strongest teams of Celebrity Cricket League. Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers have locked horns in the CCL 10 final to determine the winner of the league.

Before the first game of the Celebrity Cricket League season 10, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a message for the audience as the league complete ten seasons He expressed his excitement on the popularity of CCL, stating that he is intrigued with the intense competition

."When we started in the first year, I never thought that we would see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them," Salman said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

CCL 2024 LIVE SCORE: KARNATAKA BULLDOZERS VS BENGAL TIGERS MATCH RESULTS

On Sunday (March 17), Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers challenged each other in the CCL 2024 final. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the CCL 2024 final match ever since the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 points table suggested that the two teams have won the highest number of matches.

Check out the live updates of Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2024 finale match right here!

CCL 2024 Final LIVE Score: Bengal Tigers Playing 11 Jisshu Sengupta is the captain of Bengal Tigers in CCL 2024. Here is the list of playing XI! Jisshu, Joy, Ratnadeep, Uday, Jammy, Bonny, Ananda, Saurav Das, Rahul, Yusuf, Satadeep

CCL 2024 Final: Karnataka Bulldozers Playing XI Kiccha Sudeep is leading his team from the front. Check out the playing 11 of Karnataka Bulldozers right here! Sudeep Kiccha, Pradeep, Jayaram Karthik, Suneel, Chandan, Krishna, Prathap, Rajeev, Karan, Manjunath, Prasanna

CCL 2024 Final Live Score: Kiccha Sudeep is all set to ROAR The official Instagram handle of CCL released a video where Kiccha Sudeep be seen giving a pep talk to his team members. The caption for the post read, "Led by the indomitable @kichchasudeepa the @karnatakabulldozersccl, two-time champions, bulldoze their way into the finals! With their unwavering determination and stellar performances, they’ve cemented their status as cricketing giants. Get ready for an epic showdown in the finals as the Bulldozers take on the @bengaltigerst20 and aim to conquer the cricketing arena once more." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

