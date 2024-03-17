CCL 2024 Final Live Score: Karnataka Bulldozers-Bengal Tigers Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL
2024
final
live
score:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
boys
and
girls,
get
ready
for
an
exciting
finale
featuring
two
of
the
strongest
teams
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League.
Karnataka
Bulldozers
and
Bengal
Tigers
have
locked
horns
in
the
CCL
10
final
to
determine
the
winner
of
the
league.
SALMAN
KHAN
ON
CCL
2024
MATCHES
Before
the
first
game
of
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League
season
10,
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
shared
a
message
for
the
audience
as
the
league
complete
ten
seasons
He
expressed
his
excitement
on
the
popularity
of
CCL,
stating
that
he
is
intrigued
with
the
intense
competition
."When
we
started
in
the
first
year,
I
never
thought
that
we
would
see
10
years.
The
simple
reason
was
that
they
were
not
competing
against
each
other.
Our
Mumbai
team
was
not
competing
but
the
south
teams
were
so
competitive
and
then
Bhojpuri
came
in
and
then
Kolkata
came
in
and
we
had
no
choice
but
to
compete
with
them," Salman
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.
CCL
2024
LIVE
SCORE:
KARNATAKA
BULLDOZERS
VS
BENGAL
TIGERS
MATCH
RESULTS
On
Sunday
(March
17),
Karnataka
Bulldozers
and
Bengal
Tigers
challenged
each
other
in
the
CCL
2024
final.
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
CCL
2024
final
match
ever
since
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024
points
table
suggested
that
the
two
teams
have
won
the
highest
number
of
matches.
Check
out
the
live
updates
of
Karnataka
Bulldozers
vs
Bengal
Tigers
CCL
2024
finale
match
right
here!
Mar
17,
2024,
7:32
pm
IST
CCL
2024
Final
LIVE
Score:
Bengal
Tigers
Playing
11
Jisshu
Sengupta
is
the
captain
of
Bengal
Tigers
in
CCL
2024.
Here
is
the
list
of
playing
XI!
Jisshu,
Joy,
Ratnadeep,
Uday,
Jammy,
Bonny,
Ananda,
Saurav
Das,
Rahul,
Yusuf,
Satadeep
Mar
17,
2024,
7:26
pm
IST
CCL
2024
Final:
Karnataka
Bulldozers
Playing
XI
Kiccha
Sudeep
is
leading
his
team
from
the
front.
Check
out
the
playing
11
of
Karnataka
Bulldozers
right
here!
Sudeep
Kiccha,
Pradeep,
Jayaram
Karthik,
Suneel,
Chandan,
Krishna,
Prathap,
Rajeev,
Karan,
Manjunath,
Prasanna
Mar
17,
2024,
7:22
pm
IST
CCL
2024
Final
Live
Score:
Kiccha
Sudeep
is
all
set
to
ROAR
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
CCL
released
a
video
where
Kiccha
Sudeep
be
seen
giving
a
pep
talk
to
his
team
members.
The
caption
for
the
post
read,
"Led
by
the
indomitable
@kichchasudeepa
the
@karnatakabulldozersccl,
two-time
champions,
bulldoze
their
way
into
the
finals!
With
their
unwavering
determination
and
stellar
performances,
they’ve
cemented
their
status
as
cricketing
giants.
Get
ready
for
an
epic
showdown
in
the
finals
as
the
Bulldozers
take
on
the
@bengaltigerst20
and
aim
to
conquer
the
cricketing
arena
once
more."