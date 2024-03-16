CCL 2024 Final Playing XI, Match Timings: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers- Who Will Be CCL 10 Winner?

CCL
2024
finale:
The
countdown
has
started
for
the
CCL
2024
final
where
Karnataka
Bulldozers
and
Bengal
Tigers
will
clash
to
determine
the
ultimate
winner.
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024
started
with
a
bang
in
February
2024
in
Sharjah
and
it
will
culminate
with
a
blockbuster
final
on
Sunday
(March
17)
in
Trivandrum.
CCL
2024
QUALIFIER
2
MATCH
RESULTS
Bengal
Tigers
defeated
Mumbai
Heroes
by
10
runs
to
secure
the
victory
and
find
a
berth
in
the
CCL
2024
final.
Both
sides
displayed
their
best
performance
but
Jisshu
Sengupta's
team
stood
out
like
a
true
winner.
They
managed
to
beat
Riteish
Deshmukh's
team
despite
losing
the
toss.
CCL
2024
FINAL
MATCH
TIMINGS
CCL
2024
final
match
between
Karnataka
Bulldozers
and
Bengal
Heroes
will
start
at
6:30pm
on
Sunday
(March
17).
The
match
will
be
available
for
viewing
on
JioCinema.