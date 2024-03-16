CCL 2024 Final Playing XI, Match Timings: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers- Who Will Be CCL 10 Winner?

CCL 2024 finale: The countdown has started for the CCL 2024 final where Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Tigers will clash to determine the ultimate winner. Celebrity Cricket League 2024 started with a bang in February 2024 in Sharjah and it will culminate with a blockbuster final on Sunday (March 17) in Trivandrum.

CCL 2024 QUALIFIER 2 MATCH RESULTS

Bengal Tigers defeated Mumbai Heroes by 10 runs to secure the victory and find a berth in the CCL 2024 final. Both sides displayed their best performance but Jisshu Sengupta's team stood out like a true winner. They managed to beat Riteish Deshmukh's team despite losing the toss.

CCL 2024 FINAL MATCH TIMINGS

CCL 2024 final match between Karnataka Bulldozers and Bengal Heroes will start at 6:30pm on Sunday (March 17). The match will be available for viewing on JioCinema.