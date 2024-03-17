CCL 2024 Finale Winner: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers Scorecard, Man Of The Match

CCL
2024
Finale
match
results:
Karnataka
Bulldozers
and
Bengal
Tigers
Scorecard
proved
why
they
are
best
teams
in
Celebrity
Cricket
League.
As
they
locked
horns
with
each
other
in
the
CCL
10
final,
the
teams
showcased
their
strong
side,
impressing
the
visitors
with
their
game
plan.
Before
the
CCL
2024
qualifier
1
match
against
Karnataka
Bulldozers,
Jisshu
had
shared
his
thoughts
on
reaching
the
CCL
10
final.
"I'd
love
to
play
in
the
final,
regardless
of
the
opponent.
Before
stepping
onto
the
field,
I
looked
up
to
see
my
mom
and
dad
watching
over
us.
I
also
want
to
express
gratitude
to
our
fans;
your
support
motivates
us
to
play
better
cricket.
We've
come
a
long
way,
and
we
ask
for
your
continued
prayers," he
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.
CCL
2024
FINAL
TOSS
WINNER
Bengal
Tigers
won
the
toss
and
decided
to
bat
first.
Jisshu
Sengupta
elected
to
bat
first
as
he
expressed
his
desire
to
gain
an
advantage.
The
decision
turned
out
to
be
correct
as
Bengal
Tigers
scored
118
runs
for
the
loss
of
four
wickets
in
the
first
innings.
Later,
Bengal
Heroes
restricted
Karnataka
Bulldozers
to
86
runs
for
the
loss
of
seven
wickets
in
10
overs.
Jisshu's
team
gained
a
lead
of
32
runs
in
their
first
innings.
When
Bengal
Tigers
came
to
bat
in
the
second
innings,
they
put
on
a
total
of
105
runs
for
the
loss
of
four
wickets.
Karnataka
Bulldozers
received
a
target
of
138
runs
in
the
CCL
season
10
final.
CCL
2024
FINAL
MAN
OF
THE
MATCH
Jammy
Bannerjee
played
a
significant
role
in
the
Bengal
Tigers
vs
Mumbai
Heroes
CCL
2024
qualifier
2
match.
He
was
awarded
the
'baadshah
of
the
match' award
while
Rahul
Mazumdar
took
home
the
Best
Bowler
of
the
match.
The
official
Instagram
handle
released
a
video
along
with
the
caption,
"@jammybanerjee
shines
as
the
'A23
Baadshah
of
the
Match',
delivering
an
unforgettable
performance
that
steals
the
spotlight.
An
unstoppable
force
on
the
field,
@rahulmazumdar0505
showcases
his
mastery
with
the
ball,
earning
the
title
of
'Best
Bowler'
(sic)."