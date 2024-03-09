CCL 2024 LIVE Score: Bengal Tigers-Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL 2024 live score: It's difficult to keep calm as Bengal Tigers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are all set to lock horns in the first match of Saturday (March 9) in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024. While Jisshu Sengupta is looking forward to maintaining the momentum, Manoj Tiwari is keen to cause an upset.

Check out the live updates of Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match in Celebrity Cricket League 10!

Stay tuned for more updates.