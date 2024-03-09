English Edition
CCL 2024 LIVE Score: Bengal Tigers-Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

ccl 2024 live score manoj tiwary

CCL 2024 live score: It's difficult to keep calm as Bengal Tigers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are all set to lock horns in the first match of Saturday (March 9) in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024. While Jisshu Sengupta is looking forward to maintaining the momentum, Manoj Tiwari is keen to cause an upset.

Check out the live updates of Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match in Celebrity Cricket League 10!

  • Mar 09, 2024, 3:29 pm IST

    CCL 2024: Bengal Tigers Score After 5 Overs

    Bengal Tigers have excelled so far, secoring 52 runs for 2 wickets in 5 overs! Will team Jisshu be able to maintain their momentum? The official Instagram handle of CCL released a video to give a glimpse of the innings! The caption for the post read, "@bengaltigerst20s send shockwaves through the stadium with their explosive batting prowess, hammering sixes and fours with relentless precision! 💥 The crowd erupts in excitement as their powerful strokes dominate the game."

  • Mar 09, 2024, 3:21 pm IST

    Anshuman Singh Is Here To Slay

    Anshuman Singh Rajpoot took a crucial wicket, shifting the momentum in Bhojpuri Dabanggs' favour. Check out the video right here!

  • Mar 09, 2024, 2:38 pm IST

    Bhojpuri Dabanggs Win Toss

    Bhojpuri Dabanggs won the toss and Manoj Tiwari decided to field first. Manoj Tiwari and Jisshu Sengupta showcased their sportsmanship as they hugged each other, promising to entertain the audience with their match and maintain the respect of the game

  • Mar 09, 2024, 2:30 pm IST

    Bengal Tigers Playing 11 Against Bhojpuri Dabangg

    Check out the players who are playing for Bengal Tigers! Jisshu is the captain and he has introduced a balanced team which includes Joy, Uday, Jammy, Bonny, Ananda, Saurav, Rahul, Saugata, Yusuf and Satadeep.

  • Mar 09, 2024, 2:28 pm IST

    Bhojpuri Dabanggs Playing XI Against Bengal Tigers

    Manoj Anshuman Rajput Pravesh Uday Aditya Vikash Singh Vikrant Asgar khan Ayaz Jaiprakash yadav Sudhir

