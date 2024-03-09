CCL 2024 LIVE Score: Bengal Tigers-Bhojpuri Dabanggs Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL
2024
live
score:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Bengal
Tigers
and
Bhojpuri
Dabanggs
are
all
set
to
lock
horns
in
the
first
match
of
Saturday
(March
9)
in
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024.
While
Jisshu
Sengupta
is
looking
forward
to
maintaining
the
momentum,
Manoj
Tiwari
is
keen
to
cause
an
upset.
Check
out
the
live
updates
of
Bengal
Tigers
vs
Bhojpuri
Dabanggs
Match
in
Celebrity
Cricket
League
10!
Mar
09,
2024,
3:29
pm
IST
CCL
2024:
Bengal
Tigers
Score
After
5
Overs
Bengal
Tigers
have
excelled
so
far,
secoring
52
runs
for
2
wickets
in
5
overs!
Will
team
Jisshu
be
able
to
maintain
their
momentum?
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
CCL
released
a
video
to
give
a
glimpse
of
the
innings!
The
caption
for
the
post
read,
"@bengaltigerst20s
send
shockwaves
through
the
stadium
with
their
explosive
batting
prowess,
hammering
sixes
and
fours
with
relentless
precision!
💥
The
crowd
erupts
in
excitement
as
their
powerful
strokes
dominate
the
game."
Bhojpuri
Dabanggs
won
the
toss
and
Manoj
Tiwari
decided
to
field
first.
Manoj
Tiwari
and
Jisshu
Sengupta
showcased
their
sportsmanship
as
they
hugged
each
other,
promising
to
entertain
the
audience
with
their
match
and
maintain
the
respect
of
the
game
Check
out
the
players
who
are
playing
for
Bengal
Tigers!
Jisshu
is
the
captain
and
he
has
introduced
a
balanced
team
which
includes
Joy,
Uday,
Jammy,
Bonny,
Ananda,
Saurav,
Rahul,
Saugata,
Yusuf
and
Satadeep.