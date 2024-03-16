CCL 2024 Live Score: Bengal Tigers-Mumbai Heroes Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Qualifier 2

CCL
2024
live
score
qualifier
2:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
tighten
up
your
seat
belts
as
the
two
titans
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024
are
all
set
to
clash
in
CCL
2024
qualifier
2.
We
are
talking
about
Bengal
Tigers
and
Mumbai
Heroes.
The
two
teams
have
locked
horns
to
determine
who
will
face
SALMAN
KHAN
ON
CCL
2024
Before
the
first
game
of
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024,
Salman
Khan
expressed
his
happiness
on
the
success
of
the
sporting
event.
The
Race
3
actor
shared
his
thoughts
as
the
cricket
league
completed
ten
seasons."When
we
started
in
the
first
year,
I
never
thought
that
we
would
see
10
years.
The
simple
reason
was
that
they
were
not
competing
against
each
other.
Our
Mumbai
team
was
not
competing
but
the
south
teams
were
so
competitive
and
then
Bhojpuri
came
in
and
then
Kolkata
came
in
and
we
had
no
choice
but
to
compete
with
them," Salman
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.
Check
out
the
live
updates
of
Bengal
Tigers
and
Mumbai
Heroes
CCL
2024
qualifier
2
match
right
here!
Mar
16,
2024,
8:53
pm
IST
CCL
2024
Live
Score,
Toss
Winner:
Mumbai
Heroes
Win
Toss,
Decide
To
Bowl
First
CCl
2024
qualifier
2
toss
winner
is
Mumbai
Heroes.
Riteish
Deshmukh
decided
to
field
first
after
winning
the
toss.
Bengal
Tigers
will
bat
first
in
the
match.
The
Bengal
Tigers
are
ready
to
roar
in
the
CCL
2024
qualifier
2
match.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
shared
a
glimpse
along
with
the
caption,
"The
@bengaltigerst20
have
arrived
at
the
stadium,
ready
to
roar
in
the
qualifier
2!
With
adrenaline
pumping
and
determination
soaring,
they
step
onto
the
field
with
one
goal
in
mind:
victory.
Get
ready
for
an
electrifying
match
as
the
Tigers
unleash
their
strength
and
skill
in
pursuit
of
glory."
CCL
2024
Live
Score:
Mumbai
Heroes,
Bengal
Tigers
Captain
Share
Cute
Moment
We
cannot
help
but
gush
over
the
sweet
moment
featuring
Riteish
Deshmukh
and
Jisshu
Sengupta
from
the
toss
segment.
The
Mumbai
Heroes
and
Bengal
Tigers
captain
beamed
with
joy
as
they
shared
greetings
before
the
match.
CCL
2024
Qualifier
2
LIVE
Score:
Bengal
Tigers
Playing
11
Bengal
Tigers
Playing
11
Jisshu
Joy
Ratnadeep
Uday
Jammy
Bonny
Ananda
Saurav
Das
Rahul
Yusuf
Satadeep
Mar
16,
2024,
8:33
pm
IST
CCL
2024
Live
Score:
Mumbai
Heroes
playing
11
Check
out
the
Mumbai
Heroes
playing
X1
against
Bengal
Tigers
right
here!
Riteish
Deshmukh,
Sohail
Khan,
Saqib
Saleem,
Raja
Bherwani
Sharad
Kelkar,
Nishant
Dahiya,
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
Freddy
Daruwala,
Apoorva
Lakhia,
Siddhant
Muley,
Navdeep
Tomar
Who
will
make
it
to
the
CCL
2024
final?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
