CCL 2024 Live Score: Bengal Tigers-Mumbai Heroes Match Results In Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Qualifier 2

CCL 2024 live score qualifier 2: Ladies and gentlemen, tighten up your seat belts as the two titans of Celebrity Cricket League 2024 are all set to clash in CCL 2024 qualifier 2. We are talking about Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes. The two teams have locked horns to determine who will face

SALMAN KHAN ON CCL 2024

Before the first game of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024, Salman Khan expressed his happiness on the success of the sporting event. The Race 3 actor shared his thoughts as the cricket league completed ten seasons."When we started in the first year, I never thought that we would see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them," Salman said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

Check out the live updates of Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes CCL 2024 qualifier 2 match right here!

CCL 2024 Live Score, Toss Winner: Mumbai Heroes Win Toss, Decide To Bowl First CCl 2024 qualifier 2 toss winner is Mumbai Heroes. Riteish Deshmukh decided to field first after winning the toss. Bengal Tigers will bat first in the match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

CCL 2024: Bengal Tigers Vs Mumbai Heroes Match The Bengal Tigers are ready to roar in the CCL 2024 qualifier 2 match. The official Instagram handle of Celebrity Cricket League shared a glimpse along with the caption, "The @bengaltigerst20 have arrived at the stadium, ready to roar in the qualifier 2! With adrenaline pumping and determination soaring, they step onto the field with one goal in mind: victory. Get ready for an electrifying match as the Tigers unleash their strength and skill in pursuit of glory." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

CCL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Heroes, Bengal Tigers Captain Share Cute Moment We cannot help but gush over the sweet moment featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Jisshu Sengupta from the toss segment. The Mumbai Heroes and Bengal Tigers captain beamed with joy as they shared greetings before the match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

CCL 2024 Qualifier 2 LIVE Score: Bengal Tigers Playing 11 Bengal Tigers Playing 11 Jisshu Joy Ratnadeep Uday Jammy Bonny Ananda Saurav Das Rahul Yusuf Satadeep

CCL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Heroes playing 11 Check out the Mumbai Heroes playing X1 against Bengal Tigers right here! Riteish Deshmukh, Sohail Khan, Saqib Saleem, Raja Bherwani Sharad Kelkar, Nishant Dahiya, Shabir Ahluwalia, Freddy Daruwala, Apoorva Lakhia, Siddhant Muley, Navdeep Tomar

Who will make it to the CCL 2024 final? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.