CCL 2024 Live Score: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers In Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Qualifier 1

CCL
2024
live
score:
It
isn't
easy
to
keep
calm
as
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024
has
reached
its
semi-finale
stage.
When
cricket
meets
cinema,
you
can
expect
a
blockbuster,
isn't
it?
The
celebrities
have
showcased
their
cricketing
skills
in
the
league,
proving
that
they
can
create
magic
with
the
bat
and
ball.
SALMAN
KHAN
ON
CCL
2024
MATCHES
Before
the
first
game
of
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League,
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
shared
his
thoughts
about
the
cricket
league
completing
ten
seasons."When
we
started
in
the
first
year,
I
never
thought
that
we
would
see
10
years.
The
simple
reason
was
that
they
were
not
competing
against
each
other.
Our
Mumbai
team
was
not
competing
but
the
south
teams
were
so
competitive
and
then
Bhojpuri
came
in
and
then
Kolkata
came
in
and
we
had
no
choice
but
to
compete
with
them," Salman
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.
CCL
2024:
KARNATAKA
BULLDOZERS
VS
BENGAL
TIGERS
MATCH
RESULTS
On
Friday
(March
15),
Karnataka
Bulldozers
locked
horns
with
Bengal
Tigers
to
determine
who
will
advance
to
the
CCL
2024
Finale.
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
CCL
match
ever
since
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024
points
table
indicated
that
the
two
teams
have
won
the
maximum
matches.
Check
out
the
live
updates
of
Karnataka
Bulldozers
vs
Bengal
Tigers
match
right
here!
Mar
15,
2024,
7:56
pm
IST
CCL
2024
Live
Streaming:
Bengal
Vs
Karnataka
Match
Jisshu
and
Jammy
have
played
a
big
role
in
giving
an
advantage
to
the
Bengal
Tigers.
Will
their
team
reach
a
respectful
score?
Will
Karnataka
be
able
to
take
a
lead?
The
CCL
2024
live
streaming
is
available
of
JioCinema.
Mar
15,
2024,
7:48
pm
IST
CCL
2024:
Mumbai
Heroes
Win,
Riteish's
Wife
Shares
Importance
Of
His
Jersey
D'souza
opened
up
about
the
heartfelt
significance
behind
her
husband
and
Mumbai
Heroes
captain
Riteish
Deshmukh's
jersey
number
125.
As
Mumbai
Heroes
advanced
to
the
qualifier
2,
she
said,
"1
is
for
our
second
son's
birthday,
25
for
our
first
son's
birthday,
5
for
my
birthday,
and
together,
it
symbolizes
all
our
birthdays
combined." Such
a
sweet
gesture,
isn't
it?
Karnataka
and
Bengal
are
expected
to
have
a
solid
match
as
they
have
proved
their
mantle
on
the
field.
Before
the
match
started,
the
official
Instagram
handle
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
shared
a
post.
"The
tension
crackles
in
the
Trivandrum
air!
Two
teams,
one
dream
-
the
Qualifier
1
battle
for
a
direct
finals
ticket
begins," the
caption
for
the
post
read.