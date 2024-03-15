CCL 2024 Live Score: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers In Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Qualifier 1

CCL 2024 live score: It isn't easy to keep calm as Celebrity Cricket League 2024 has reached its semi-finale stage. When cricket meets cinema, you can expect a blockbuster, isn't it? The celebrities have showcased their cricketing skills in the league, proving that they can create magic with the bat and ball.

SALMAN KHAN ON CCL 2024 MATCHES

Before the first game of the Celebrity Cricket League, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared his thoughts about the cricket league completing ten seasons."When we started in the first year, I never thought that we would see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them," Salman said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

CCL 2024: KARNATAKA BULLDOZERS VS BENGAL TIGERS MATCH RESULTS

On Friday (March 15), Karnataka Bulldozers locked horns with Bengal Tigers to determine who will advance to the CCL 2024 Finale. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the CCL match ever since the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 points table indicated that the two teams have won the maximum matches.

CCL 2024 Live Streaming: Bengal Vs Karnataka Match Jisshu and Jammy have played a big role in giving an advantage to the Bengal Tigers. Will their team reach a respectful score? Will Karnataka be able to take a lead? The CCL 2024 live streaming is available of JioCinema.

CCL 2024: Mumbai Heroes Win, Riteish's Wife Shares Importance Of His Jersey D'souza opened up about the heartfelt significance behind her husband and Mumbai Heroes captain Riteish Deshmukh's jersey number 125. As Mumbai Heroes advanced to the qualifier 2, she said, "1 is for our second son's birthday, 25 for our first son's birthday, 5 for my birthday, and together, it symbolizes all our birthdays combined." Such a sweet gesture, isn't it? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

Bengal Wins Toss In CCL 2024 Match, Elects To Bat First The Bengal Tigers are ready roar first as the hunt for a finals berth has commenced from today. Batting first in Qualifier 1, can Jisshu's team beat Kiccha Sudeep's team? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

CCL 2024: Who Will Reach CCL Finale? Karnataka and Bengal are expected to have a solid match as they have proved their mantle on the field. Before the match started, the official Instagram handle of Celebrity Cricket League shared a post. "The tension crackles in the Trivandrum air! Two teams, one dream - the Qualifier 1 battle for a direct finals ticket begins," the caption for the post read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

