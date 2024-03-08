CCL 2024 Points Table Updated After Punjab De Sher Vs Bengal Tigers Match In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL 2024 Points table: It's difficult to keep calm as Celebrity Cricket League matches have turned interesting with every passing day. The celebrities have been busy showcasing their batting and bowling skills on the ground, impressing the audience. Several prominent celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Akhil Akkineni, Arya and Manoj Tiwari are the captains of the teams.

Eight teams are competing against each other to claim the winner's trophy of Celebrity Cricket League 2024. All eyes are on the matches as the team with the maximum wins will advance for the qualifiers.

Before the first game of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had shared his excitement about the sporting event which completed 10 successful seasons. "When we started in the first year, I never thought that we would see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them," Salman said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

On March 9, two matches will be conducted. Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs will be the first match of the day while Punjab De Sher and Mumbai Heroes will lock horns in the second match.

CCL 2024 POINTS TABLE UPDATED AFTER BENGAL TIGERS VS PUNJAB DE SHER MATCH

Sonu Sood's team lost the match to Jisshu Sengupta's team, failing to earn a crucial point. Bengal Tigers have managed to win the important match against Punjab De Sher by 26 runs, making sure that their chances of advancing to the qualifiers stay alive.

Rahul Mazumdar took the man of the match award in the recent CCL 2024 match.

Here's the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 points table!

