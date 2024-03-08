CCL 2024 Points Table Updated After Punjab De Sher Vs Bengal Tigers Match In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL
2024
Points
table:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Celebrity
Cricket
League
matches
have
turned
interesting
with
every
passing
day.
The
celebrities
have
been
busy
showcasing
their
batting
and
bowling
skills
on
the
ground,
impressing
the
audience.
Several
prominent
celebrities
including
Riteish
Deshmukh,
Sonu
Sood,
Jisshu
Sengupta,
Akhil
Akkineni,
Arya
and
Manoj
Tiwari
are
the
captains
of
the
teams.
WHAT
SALMAN
KHAN
SAID
ABOUT
CCL
2024?
Eight
teams
are
competing
against
each
other
to
claim
the
winner's
trophy
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024.
All
eyes
are
on
the
matches
as
the
team
with
the
maximum
wins
will
advance
for
the
qualifiers.
Before
the
first
game
of
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024,
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
had
shared
his
excitement
about
the
sporting
event
which
completed
10
successful
seasons.
"When
we
started
in
the
first
year,
I
never
thought
that
we
would
see
10
years.
The
simple
reason
was
that
they
were
not
competing
against
each
other.
Our
Mumbai
team
was
not
competing
but
the
south
teams
were
so
competitive
and
then
Bhojpuri
came
in
and
then
Kolkata
came
in
and
we
had
no
choice
but
to
compete
with
them," Salman
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.
On
March
9,
two
matches
will
be
conducted.
Bengal
Tigers
vs
Bhojpuri
Dabbangs
will
be
the
first
match
of
the
day
while
Punjab
De
Sher
and
Mumbai
Heroes
will
lock
horns
in
the
second
match.
CCL
2024
POINTS
TABLE
UPDATED
AFTER
BENGAL
TIGERS
VS
PUNJAB
DE
SHER
MATCH
Sonu
Sood's
team
lost
the
match
to
Jisshu
Sengupta's
team,
failing
to
earn
a
crucial
point.
Bengal
Tigers
have
managed
to
win
the
important
match
against
Punjab
De
Sher
by
26
runs,
making
sure
that
their
chances
of
advancing
to
the
qualifiers
stay
alive.
Rahul
Mazumdar
took
the
man
of
the
match
award
in
the
recent
CCL
2024
match.