CCL 2024 Qualifier 1 Results: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers Scorecard, Man Of The Match

CCL
2024
Qualifier
1
winner:
The
stage
is
set
for
the
finale
of
10th
Edition
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League.
Fans
are
expecting
a
stellar
tournament
as
CCL
2024
finale
will
witness
the
clash
of
the
titans.
Mumbai
Heroes
and
Chennai
Singhams
locked
horns
in
the
Eliminator
match
on
Friday
(March
15)
to
determine
who
will
get
eliminated
from
the
sporting
event.
MUMBAI
HEROES
BEAT
CHENNAI
RHINOS,
ADVANCE
TO
CCL
2024
QUALIFIER
2
In
a
major
development,
the
Mumbai
Heroes
defeated
Chennai
Rhinos
to
win
the
CCL
2024
qualifier
2
match
on
Friday
(March
15).
Riteish
Deshmukh's
team
beat
Arya's
team
by
eight
wickets
to
secure
victory
and
earn
a
spot
in
the
semi-finale
match.
While
Chennai
is
out
of
the
tournament,
Mumbai
has
another
opportunity
to
make
it
the
finals.
As
her
husband's
team
won
the
match,
Riteish
Deshmukh's
wife
Genelia
D'Souza
turned
cheerleader
for
the
team
and
danced
her
heart
out.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
CCL
released
a
video
along
with
the
caption,
"Catch
@geneliad's
electrifying
dance
moves
lighting
up
the
stadium
while
the
Mumbai
Heroes
unleash
a
flurry
of
fours
and
sixes!
Don't
miss
the
action-packed
entertainment
both
on
and
off
the
field."
The
winnner
of
the
eliminator
will
compete
against
the
loser
of
CCL
2024
Qualifier
1
to
determine
who
will
face
the
winner
of
Qualifier
1
in
the
CCL
2024
finale.
While
the
qualifier
1
is
underway,
CCL
2024
qualifier
will
be
conducted
on
March
16
from
6:30pm.
GENELIA
D'SOUZA
ON
RITEISH
DESHMUKH'S
JERSEY
NUMBER
Genelia
D'souza
revealed
the
heartfelt
significance
behind
her
husband
and
Mumbai
Heroes
captain
Riteish
Deshmukh's
jersey
number
125.
She
quipped,
"1
is
for
our
second
son's
birthday,
25
for
our
first
son's
birthday,
5
for
my
birthday,
and
together,
it
symbolizes
all
our
birthdays
combined."