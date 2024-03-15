CCL 2024 Qualifier 1 Results: Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Bengal Tigers Scorecard, Man Of The Match

CCL 2024 Qualifier 1 winner: The stage is set for the finale of 10th Edition of Celebrity Cricket League. Fans are expecting a stellar tournament as CCL 2024 finale will witness the clash of the titans. Mumbai Heroes and Chennai Singhams locked horns in the Eliminator match on Friday (March 15) to determine who will get eliminated from the sporting event.

MUMBAI HEROES BEAT CHENNAI RHINOS, ADVANCE TO CCL 2024 QUALIFIER 2

In a major development, the Mumbai Heroes defeated Chennai Rhinos to win the CCL 2024 qualifier 2 match on Friday (March 15). Riteish Deshmukh's team beat Arya's team by eight wickets to secure victory and earn a spot in the semi-finale match.

While Chennai is out of the tournament, Mumbai has another opportunity to make it the finals. As her husband's team won the match, Riteish Deshmukh's wife Genelia D'Souza turned cheerleader for the team and danced her heart out.

The official Instagram handle of CCL released a video along with the caption, "Catch @geneliad's electrifying dance moves lighting up the stadium while the Mumbai Heroes unleash a flurry of fours and sixes! Don't miss the action-packed entertainment both on and off the field."

CCL 2024 QUALIFIER 2 WINNER, PARTICIPANTS

The winnner of the eliminator will compete against the loser of CCL 2024 Qualifier 1 to determine who will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the CCL 2024 finale. While the qualifier 1 is underway, CCL 2024 qualifier will be conducted on March 16 from 6:30pm.

GENELIA D'SOUZA ON RITEISH DESHMUKH'S JERSEY NUMBER

Genelia D'souza revealed the heartfelt significance behind her husband and Mumbai Heroes captain Riteish Deshmukh's jersey number 125. She quipped, "1 is for our second son's birthday, 25 for our first son's birthday, 5 for my birthday, and together, it symbolizes all our birthdays combined."

Such a sweet gesture, isn't it?