CCL 2024 Qualifier 2 Team Names: Bengal Tigers Vs Mumbai Heroes In Celebrity Cricket League 2024

CCL
2024
Qualifier
2
team
names:
It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Karnataka
Bulldozers
as
they
have
secured
a
spot
in
the
CCL
2024
finale.
WHAT
JISSHU
SENGUPTA
SAID
ABOUT
CCL
2024
FINAL?
Bengal
Tigers
captain
Jisshu
Gupta
had
earlier
shared
his
thoughts
about
securing
a
birth
in
the
CCL
2024
finale
and
competing
against
the
winner
of
Qualifier
2.
"I'd
love
to
play
in
the
final,
regardless
of
the
opponent.
Before
stepping
onto
the
field,
I
looked
up
to
see
my
mom
and
dad
watching
over
us.
I
also
want
to
express
gratitude
to
our
fans;
your
support
motivates
us
to
play
better
cricket.
We've
come
a
long
way,
and
we
ask
for
your
continued
prayers," he
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.
However,
he
will
now
have
to
compete
against
Mumbai
Heroes.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024
shared
a
video
along
with
the
caption,
"@karnatakabulldozersccl
dance
their
way
to
finals
after
securing
a
thrilling
win
against
Bengal
Tigers!
Their
joy
knows
no
bounds
as
they
celebrate
the
hard-fought
victory
with
an
exuberant
dance,
showcasing
their
unity
and
camaraderie
on
and
off
the
field."