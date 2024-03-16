CCL 2024 Qualifier 2 Results: Bengal Tigers Vs Mumbai Heroes Scorecard, Man Of The Match

CCL
2024
Qualifier
2
match
results:
Mumbai
Heroes
and
Bengal
Tigers
locked
horns
in
the
semi-finale
match
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024.
The
match
was
conducted
at
Trivandrum's
Green
stadium
to
determine
who
will
qualify
for
the
CCL
2024
final
and
challenge
Karnataka
Bulldozers
for
the
winner's
trophy.
CCL
2024
ELIMINATOR,
QUALIFIER
1
RESULTS
In
the
CCL
2024
eliminator
match,
Mumbai
Heroes
beat
Chennai
Rhinos
by
eight
wickets
to
eliminate
them
from
the
game
and
move
one
step
ahead
in
the
race
to
the
finale.
Meanwhile,
Bengal
Tigers
lost
to
Karnataka
Bulldozers,
who
registered
a
thumping
win.
CCL
2024
QUALIFIER
2
TOSS
WINNER:
MUMBAI
HEROES
WIN
TOSS,
ELECT
TO
FIELD
FIRST
Mumbai
Heroes
elected
to
field
first
after
winning
the
toss
against
Bengal
Tigers.
While
Bengal
Tigers
scored
140
runs
in
the
first
innings,
Mumbai
Heroes
were
limited
to
123
runs
in
their
first
innings.
Genelia
D'souza
turned
cheerleader
for
her
husband
Riteish
Deshmukh's
team
during
the
CCL
10
qualifier
2
match.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
CCL
released
a
video
and
shared
a
cute
caption.
"The
@mumbaiheroesofficial
is
alive
with
energy
as
cheers
and
jubilant
dances
fill
the
air!
With
each
boundary
and
wicket,
the
excitement
levels
soar,
and
the
team
spirit
shines
brighter
than
ever.
It's
a
celebration
of
camaraderie
and
cricketing
excellence
as
the
Mumbai
Heroes
rally
together
in
pursuit
of
victory.
Let
the
dance
of
joy
continue," the
caption
for
the
post
read.