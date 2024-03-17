CCL 2024 Winner: Bengal Heroes Jisshu Sengupta Hugs Kiccha Sudeep, CRIES After Beating Karnataka Bulldozers

CCL
2024
winner:
Bengal
Heroes
did
the
unthinkable.
Jisshu
Sengupta's
team
pulled
off
a
grand
victory
against
Karnataka
Bulldozers.
The
Bengal
team
defeated
Kiccha
Sudeep's
team
by
12
runs
in
a
nail-bitting
CCL
10
final
match
that
was
held
on
Sunday
(March
17).
While
we
were
busy
giving
the
live
updates
from
CCL
2024
final,
the
audience
and
fans
watched
the
match
on
Sony
Ten
and
JioCinema
and
enjoyed
every
bit
of
it.
WHAT
JISSHU
SAID
ABOUT
CCL
2024
FINALE
Before
the
CCL
10
qualifier
1
match
against
Karnataka
Bulldozers,
Jisshu
Sengupta
had
shared
his
thoughts
about
securing
a
birth
in
the
finale
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League.
"I'd
love
to
play
in
the
final,
regardless
of
the
opponent.
Before
stepping
onto
the
field,
I
looked
up
to
see
my
mom
and
dad
watching
over
us.
I
also
want
to
express
gratitude
to
our
fans;
your
support
motivates
us
to
play
better
cricket.
We've
come
a
long
way,
and
we
ask
for
your
continued
prayers," he
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.