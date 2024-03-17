CCL 2024 Winner: Bengal Heroes Jisshu Sengupta Hugs Kiccha Sudeep, CRIES After Beating Karnataka Bulldozers

CCL 2024 winner: Bengal Heroes did the unthinkable. Jisshu Sengupta's team pulled off a grand victory against Karnataka Bulldozers. The Bengal team defeated Kiccha Sudeep's team by 12 runs in a nail-bitting CCL 10 final match that was held on Sunday (March 17).

While we were busy giving the live updates from CCL 2024 final, the audience and fans watched the match on Sony Ten and JioCinema and enjoyed every bit of it.

WHAT JISSHU SAID ABOUT CCL 2024 FINALE

Before the CCL 10 qualifier 1 match against Karnataka Bulldozers, Jisshu Sengupta had shared his thoughts about securing a birth in the finale of Celebrity Cricket League. "I'd love to play in the final, regardless of the opponent. Before stepping onto the field, I looked up to see my mom and dad watching over us. I also want to express gratitude to our fans; your support motivates us to play better cricket. We've come a long way, and we ask for your continued prayers," he said in a statement as released by JioCinema.