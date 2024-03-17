CCL 2024 Winner Prize Money: How Much Cash Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Winner Bengal Tigers Earned?

CCL
2024
Winner
Prize
Money:
It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Bengal
Tigers
as
they
have
emerged
as
the
champions
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
10.
Jisshu
Sengupta's
team
stunned
Karnataka
Bulldozers,
clinching
victory
in
the
nail-bitting
CCL
10
finale.
Before
the
CCL
2024
qualifier
1
match
against
Karnataka
Bulldozers,
Jisshu
Sengupta
had
shared
his
reaction
on
securing
a
spot
in
the
CCL
10
final.
"I'd
love
to
play
in
the
final,
regardless
of
the
opponent.
Before
stepping
onto
the
field,
I
looked
up
to
see
my
mom
and
dad
watching
over
us.
I
also
want
to
express
gratitude
to
our
fans;
your
support
motivates
us
to
play
better
cricket.
We've
come
a
long
way,
and
we
ask
for
your
continued
prayers," the
Bengali
actor
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.
Bengal
Tigers
gained
an
early
advantage
as
they
won
the
toss
and
elected
to
field
first.
The
decision
turned
out
to
be
fruitful
as
they
posted
a
significant
total
in
the
first
innings.
After
winning
the
toss,
Jisshu's
team
scored
118
runs
for
the
loss
of
four
wickets
in
ten
overs.
They
later
restricted
Karnataka
Bulldozers
to
86
runs,
dismissing
seven
of
their
batsmen.
In
their
second
innings,
Bengal
Tigers
smashed
105
runs
and
lost
only
four
wickets,
setting
up
a
target
of
138
runs
for
the
Karnataka
Bulldozers
to
win.
After
winning
the
CCL
10
final
match,
Jisshu
Sengupta
got
emotional
and
cried
as
he
celebrated
the
moment
with
his
team.
In
a
heartwarming
moment,
Jisshu
shared
a
warm
hug
with
Karnataka
Bulldozers' captain
Kiccha
Sudeep
in
a
heartwarming
moment,
making
us
gush
over
them.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
CCL
T20
released
a
picture
along
with
the
caption,
"Roaring
to
Victory!
The
CCL
Trophy
finds
its
new
den!"