CCL 2024 Winner Prize Money: How Much Cash Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Winner Bengal Tigers Earned?

CCL 2024 Winner Prize Money: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Bengal Tigers as they have emerged as the champions of Celebrity Cricket League 10. Jisshu Sengupta's team stunned Karnataka Bulldozers, clinching victory in the nail-bitting CCL 10 finale.

Before the CCL 2024 qualifier 1 match against Karnataka Bulldozers, Jisshu Sengupta had shared his reaction on securing a spot in the CCL 10 final. "I'd love to play in the final, regardless of the opponent. Before stepping onto the field, I looked up to see my mom and dad watching over us. I also want to express gratitude to our fans; your support motivates us to play better cricket. We've come a long way, and we ask for your continued prayers," the Bengali actor said in a statement as released by JioCinema.

CCL 2024 WINNER: BENGAL TIGERS BEAT KARNATAKA BULLDOZERS BY 12 RUNS

Bengal Tigers gained an early advantage as they won the toss and elected to field first. The decision turned out to be fruitful as they posted a significant total in the first innings. After winning the toss, Jisshu's team scored 118 runs for the loss of four wickets in ten overs. They later restricted Karnataka Bulldozers to 86 runs, dismissing seven of their batsmen.

CCL 2024 Top Run-scorer: Meet Top 5 Batsmen. CCL 2024 Stats & Records Updated After Final

In their second innings, Bengal Tigers smashed 105 runs and lost only four wickets, setting up a target of 138 runs for the Karnataka Bulldozers to win.

After winning the CCL 10 final match, Jisshu Sengupta got emotional and cried as he celebrated the moment with his team. In a heartwarming moment, Jisshu shared a warm hug with Karnataka Bulldozers' captain Kiccha Sudeep in a heartwarming moment, making us gush over them.

The official Instagram handle of CCL T20 released a picture along with the caption, "Roaring to Victory! The CCL Trophy finds its new den!"

CCL 2024 WINNER PRIZE MONEY: HOW MUCH CASH WINNER GOT?

Wondering how much prize money Celebrity Cricket League 2024 winner Bengal Tigers earned? If the media reports are to be believed, the CCL 10 winner will receive a cash prize worth millions of rupees.