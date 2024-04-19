Celebrating 700 Sessions: Boman Irani's 'Spiral Bound' Writing Community Flourishes!

Actor
and
filmmaker
Boman
Irani,
known
for
his
iconic
roles
on
screen,
today
celebrates
the
milestone
of
700
sessions
for
his
screenwriting
network,
'Spiral
Bound'.
Boman
Irani
started
'Spiral
Bound'
during
the
lockdown-a
screenwriting
network
that
has
since
become
an
integral
part
of
his
life.
Regularly
attended
by
numerous
screenwriters
through
online
sessions
from
across
the
country,
'Spiral
Bound'
helps
aspiring
writers
through
workshops
conducted
by
acclaimed
filmmakers
and
personalities
from
the
cinema
world.
To
mark
this
special
occasion,
a
heartfelt
note
was
shared
on
social
media,
accompanied
by
a
candid
picture
of
students
and
Boman
Irani
journey
with
students,
For
those
who
don't
know
of
Spiral
Bound;"It
began
as
an
informal
way
to
mentor
eager
writers
during
the
uncertainty
of
the
pandemic.
Thankfully,
the
pandemic
ended,
but
Spiral
Bound
grew
exponentially.
Anyone
can
join.
Free
of
charge.
The
only
problem
is
that
the
sessions
are
addictive.
Spiral
Bounders
keep
coming
for
session
after
session
to
learn,
share,
and
sharpen
their
skills.
Actors,
cinematographers,
designers,
and
editors
too
find
value
in
this
beautiful
community.
700
sessions
old,
we
celebrate
this
special
day
with
the
promise
of
many
more.
Hoping
that
Indian
cinema
will
benefit,
careers
will
be
created
and
strength
of
character
will
be
a
byproduct.
I
say
this
proudly.
Anyone
can
join.
We
ask
for
nothing
in
return
except
the
will
to
learn.
Congratulations!!!!!"