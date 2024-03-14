Cheering for champions: Fans' favourites from CCL 2024

As CCL 10 charges towards its climactic playoffs, JioCinema stands tall as the ultimate destination for fans, delivering every electrifying moment live. With colossal sixes and breathtaking wickets shaping the season's narrative, viewers have been treated to cricketing drama like never before. As anticipation soars for the playoffs of CCL 2024, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing their favorite teams and players back in the spotlight. Here's a breakdown of the standout performers who have shone brightest in this unforgettable season.

Sohail Khan

Well known actor and Mumbai Heroes' top gun player, Sohail Khan, emerged as one amongst the most cheered people in this season. Despite playing in only two matches so far, he has showcased his powerful hitting capabilities, leaving fans in awe. As the playoffs approach, and Mumbai Heroes reach the playoffs, excitement is certainly at peak and supporters eagerly await Sohail's stellar performances on the field. With his potential to turn the tide in crucial moments, fans are hopeful that he will lead the team to victory and lift the coveted trophy.

Sonu Sood

Punjab De Sher's Sonu Sood continues to be beloved by all fans. Throughout CCL 2024, he garnered immense admiration, with supporters eagerly anticipating his prowess with both bat and ball. Sonu's performance in the initial matches was commendable, leading the team to a respectable fight. However, despite fans' hopes for more stellar displays from Sonu, the team faced an early exit from the tournament. Despite the setback, supporters remain hopeful for Sonu's future performances and eagerly await his return to the field in the upcoming seasons.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh, the Mumbai Heroes' charismatic leader, has often been hailed as the smartest player of CCL by many enthusiasts. While this season saw him primarily cheering from the sidelines, his impact was felt far and wide. He shined on social media, when a video of him dancing with his wife Genelia went viral, post his first match. The video won hearts of fans worldwide, with many terming the couple as #goals. Deshmukh's contributions have certainly left indelible memories for fans to cherish throughout the season, and excitement is high amongst fans as they hope for his presence on ground during the playoff and finals.

Manoj Tiwari

Throughout CCL, the charismatic captain of the Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Manoj Tiwari emerged as the epitome of entertainment. Not only was he actively engaging with fans during matches, but he also showcased his musical talent, serenading the audience with his best songs. Tiwari's presence had a palpable effect, lifting the spirits of both players and fans alike. Responding to requests, he graciously went around the stadium, signing autographs and posing for photos with adoring supporters, leaving an enduring impression of warmth and camaraderie.

Kiccha Sudeep

Throughout the season, the renowned South industry superstar and captain of the Karnataka Bulldozers, Kiccha Sudeep, maintained a composed and focused demeanor. His cool-headedness was admired by all, contributing significantly to his team's success in reaching the top 4. Fans flocked to the stadium not just for the matches but also to catch a glimpse of Kiccha, adorning themselves with his posters, flags, and even painting their bodies in his team's colors. The unwavering adoration for Kiccha among fans was nothing short of remarkable, highlighting his status as a beloved icon.

