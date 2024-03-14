Cheering for champions: Fans' favourites from CCL 2024

As
CCL
10
charges
towards
its
climactic
playoffs,
JioCinema
stands
tall
as
the
ultimate
destination
for
fans,
delivering
every
electrifying
moment
live.
With
colossal
sixes
and
breathtaking
wickets
shaping
the
season's
narrative,
viewers
have
been
treated
to
cricketing
drama
like
never
before.
As
anticipation
soars
for
the
playoffs
of
CCL
2024,
fans
eagerly
anticipate
witnessing
their
favorite
teams
and
players
back
in
the
spotlight.
Here's
a
breakdown
of
the
standout
performers
who
have
shone
brightest
in
this
unforgettable
season.
Sohail
Khan
Well
known
actor
and
Mumbai
Heroes'
top
gun
player,
Sohail
Khan,
emerged
as
one
amongst
the
most
cheered
people
in
this
season.
Despite
playing
in
only
two
matches
so
far,
he
has
showcased
his
powerful
hitting
capabilities,
leaving
fans
in
awe.
As
the
playoffs
approach,
and
Mumbai
Heroes
reach
the
playoffs,
excitement
is
certainly
at
peak
and
supporters
eagerly
await
Sohail's
stellar
performances
on
the
field.
With
his
potential
to
turn
the
tide
in
crucial
moments,
fans
are
hopeful
that
he
will
lead
the
team
to
victory
and
lift
the
coveted
trophy.
Sonu
Sood
Punjab
De
Sher's
Sonu
Sood
continues
to
be
beloved
by
all
fans.
Throughout
CCL
2024,
he
garnered
immense
admiration,
with
supporters
eagerly
anticipating
his
prowess
with
both
bat
and
ball.
Sonu's
performance
in
the
initial
matches
was
commendable,
leading
the
team
to
a
respectable
fight.
However,
despite
fans'
hopes
for
more
stellar
displays
from
Sonu,
the
team
faced
an
early
exit
from
the
tournament.
Despite
the
setback,
supporters
remain
hopeful
for
Sonu's
future
performances
and
eagerly
await
his
return
to
the
field
in
the
upcoming
seasons.
Riteish
Deshmukh
Riteish
Deshmukh,
the
Mumbai
Heroes' charismatic
leader,
has
often
been
hailed
as
the
smartest
player
of
CCL
by
many
enthusiasts.
While
this
season
saw
him
primarily
cheering
from
the
sidelines,
his
impact
was
felt
far
and
wide.
He
shined
on
social
media,
when
a
video
of
him
dancing
with
his
wife
Genelia
went
viral,
post
his
first
match.
The
video
won
hearts
of
fans
worldwide,
with
many
terming
the
couple
as
#goals.
Deshmukh's
contributions
have
certainly
left
indelible
memories
for
fans
to
cherish
throughout
the
season,
and
excitement
is
high
amongst
fans
as
they
hope
for
his
presence
on
ground
during
the
playoff
and
finals.
Manoj
Tiwari
Throughout
CCL,
the
charismatic
captain
of
the
Bhojpuri
Dabanggs,
Manoj
Tiwari
emerged
as
the
epitome
of
entertainment.
Not
only
was
he
actively
engaging
with
fans
during
matches,
but
he
also
showcased
his
musical
talent,
serenading
the
audience
with
his
best
songs.
Tiwari's
presence
had
a
palpable
effect,
lifting
the
spirits
of
both
players
and
fans
alike.
Responding
to
requests,
he
graciously
went
around
the
stadium,
signing
autographs
and
posing
for
photos
with
adoring
supporters,
leaving
an
enduring
impression
of
warmth
and
camaraderie.
Kiccha
Sudeep
Throughout
the
season,
the
renowned
South
industry
superstar
and
captain
of
the
Karnataka
Bulldozers,
Kiccha
Sudeep,
maintained
a
composed
and
focused
demeanor.
His
cool-headedness
was
admired
by
all,
contributing
significantly
to
his
team's
success
in
reaching
the
top
4.
Fans
flocked
to
the
stadium
not
just
for
the
matches
but
also
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
Kiccha,
adorning
themselves
with
his
posters,
flags,
and
even
painting
their
bodies
in
his
team's
colors.
The
unwavering
adoration
for
Kiccha
among
fans
was
nothing
short
of
remarkable,
highlighting
his
status
as
a
beloved
icon.
