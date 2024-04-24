Deepika Singh Gets Trolled Yet Again For Tu Kya Jaane Reel, “I Am Your Big Fan, But Don't Dance”

Deepika
Singh
Gets
Trolled
Yet
Again
For
Her
Dance:
Deepika
Singh
getting
trolled
for
her
dancing
moves
is
not
new
to
the
fans.
The
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum
actress
has
earlier
got
brutally
trolled
for
her
viral
Yimmy
Yimmy
reel
where
she
was
given
suggestions
not
to
dance.
Now,
on
Wednesday,
the
actress
has
posted
another
video
of
her
dancing
on
Instagram,
that
the
users
didn't
take
lightly.
Deepika
Singh
shared
a
video
of
herself
wearing
a
violet
kurta
set
adorned
with
white
embroidery.
She
paired
it
with
a
same
colored
dupatta
flaunting
her
long
hair
and
minimalistic
gold
jewellery.
In
the
video,
Deepika
could
be
seen
grooving
to
the
viral
track,
Tu
Kya
Jaane,
from
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
Watch
the
video
here:
After
the
video
went
viral,
one
user
wrote,
"Sandhya
bindni
mission
par
hi
achchi
thi," another
one
wrote,
"Shuru
shuru
me
dekha
toh
laga
sab
sahi
hai
fir
beech
me
bigar
gaya
apka
dance,"
one
user
wrote,
"wo
na
hi
jane
to
achcha
hai
meri
behen."
Another
one
commented,
"I'm
your
big
fan,
but
don't
dance."
One
user
corrected
her,
"Music
slow
hai
madam
pair
mat
chalao
itne."
Recently,
the
actress
addressed
the
trolling
that
she
fell
prey
to
after
Yimmy
Yimmy
reel,
she
said,
"I
agree
with
my
trolls.
They
are
right,"
adding,
"I
know
my
calibre,
and
yes,
I
could
have
done
better
[in
that
reel].
But
mere
paas
utna
hi
time
tha
bas,
and
I
did
the
best
that
I
could
in
the
time
I
could
take
out
from
my
busy
schedule.
If
they
didn't
like
it,
their
wish
to
still
watch
it
or
not."
She
further
added,
"For
me,
my
bread
and
butter
is
acting,
that's
my
profession.
Dancing
is
my
hobby.
Also,
I
am
not
earning
money
from
Instagram.
When
I
act,
I
take
retakes
because
that's
my
job.
When
it
comes
to
dancing
and
posting
reels,
I
don't
take
retakes,
jaisa
hai
theek
hai.
Jahan
paisa
hoga,
wahan
main
apna
talent
prove
karungi."
"I
am
making
reels
for
people
who
are
hesitant
to
dance,
so
that
it
resonates
with
them.
People
relate
to
imperfections.
I
don't
want
to
give
out
a
perfect
image
where
one
has
to
wait
for
the
perfect
moment,
perfect
outfit
and
take
time
to
dance
and
make
a
reel.
They
can
do
it
whenever
they
have
time.
It
is
important
to
enjoy
the
moment.
I
am
able
to
motivate
such
people
through
my
dance
reels
and
it
is
enough
for
me,"
the
34-year-old
ends.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 21:20 [IST]