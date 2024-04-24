Deepika Singh Gets Trolled Yet Again For Tu Kya Jaane Reel, “I Am Your Big Fan, But Don't Dance”

Photo Credit: Deepika Singh/Instagram

Deepika Singh Gets Trolled Yet Again For Her Dance: Deepika Singh getting trolled for her dancing moves is not new to the fans. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress has earlier got brutally trolled for her viral Yimmy Yimmy reel where she was given suggestions not to dance. Now, on Wednesday, the actress has posted another video of her dancing on Instagram, that the users didn't take lightly.

Deepika Singh Dances To Tu Kya Jaane

Deepika Singh shared a video of herself wearing a violet kurta set adorned with white embroidery. She paired it with a same colored dupatta flaunting her long hair and minimalistic gold jewellery. In the video, Deepika could be seen grooving to the viral track, Tu Kya Jaane, from Amar Singh Chamkila. Watch the video here:

Internet Reacts To Deepika Singh's Dancing Moves

After the video went viral, one user wrote, "Sandhya bindni mission par hi achchi thi," another one wrote, "Shuru shuru me dekha toh laga sab sahi hai fir beech me bigar gaya apka dance," one user wrote, "wo na hi jane to achcha hai meri behen." Another one commented, "I'm your big fan, but don't dance." One user corrected her, "Music slow hai madam pair mat chalao itne."

Deepika Singh's Reaction To Continuous Trolling

Recently, the actress addressed the trolling that she fell prey to after Yimmy Yimmy reel, she said, "I agree with my trolls. They are right," adding, "I know my calibre, and yes, I could have done better [in that reel]. But mere paas utna hi time tha bas, and I did the best that I could in the time I could take out from my busy schedule. If they didn't like it, their wish to still watch it or not."

She further added, "For me, my bread and butter is acting, that's my profession. Dancing is my hobby. Also, I am not earning money from Instagram. When I act, I take retakes because that's my job. When it comes to dancing and posting reels, I don't take retakes, jaisa hai theek hai. Jahan paisa hoga, wahan main apna talent prove karungi."

"I am making reels for people who are hesitant to dance, so that it resonates with them. People relate to imperfections. I don't want to give out a perfect image where one has to wait for the perfect moment, perfect outfit and take time to dance and make a reel. They can do it whenever they have time. It is important to enjoy the moment. I am able to motivate such people through my dance reels and it is enough for me," the 34-year-old ends.