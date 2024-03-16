Did You Know Actor Gaurav K Sharma Was A Part Of The Popular Film Franchise Gangs of Wasseypur?

Actor
Gaurav
Sharma
is
one
of
the
finest
actors
in
the
entertainment
industry.
He
has
impressed
everyone
with
his
phenomenal
acting
chops
in
various
projects,
but
did
you
know
he
was
a
part
of
the
popular
film
Gangs
of
Wasseypur?
Yes,
you
read
that
right.
The
actor
played
a
crucial
role
in
the
film
directed
by
Anurag
Kashyap.
Talking
about
the
same,
Gaurav
who
was
recently
seen
in
Karmma
Calling,
says,"Yes,
I
was
a
part
of
both
the
parts
of
the
film.
I
played
the
role
of
Mohsin
Khan
in
the
first
part
and
Ikhlakh
Khan
in
the
second
part.
I
received
immense
praise
and
appreciation
for
my
stint
in
the
projects
and
not
only
this,
the
film
helped
me
to
explore
a
different
side
of
the
artist
in
me.
I
had
an
amazing
experience
working
with
the
cast
and
crew
making
this
film
a
'masterpiece'.
This
was
the
first
film
I
did
so
it
holds
a
great
importance
for
me
and
it'll
always
be
a
special
one."
Professionally,
Gaurav
is
all
set
to
be
seen
the
Hotstar's
upcoming
web
show-Lootere.
Apart
from
this,
the
actor
is
known
for
his
roles
in
projects
like,
Madras
Cafe,
Batla
House,
Inside
Edge
Season
2,
Crash
Course,
A
Billion
Colour
Story,
Chacha
Vidhayak
Hai
Hamare,
Powder
(TV
series)
and
in
many
ads.
He
is
also
an
Alumni
of
FTII
Pune.