Disha Patani’s Alleged BF Spotted Flaunting Tattooed Arm With Her Face Amid Patch-up Rumour With Tiger Shroff

Disha
Patani's
Alleged
Boyfriend
Aleksandar
Flaunted
His
Tattoo
Disha
Patani
was
recently
spotted
with
alleged
boyfriend
Aleksandar
Alex
Ilic
outside
an
eatery,
named
Sequel,
in
Bandra.
They
were
accompanied
by
Disha's
BFF
Mouni
Roy.
While
Disha
was
wearing
a
little
floral
red
dress,
Mouni
could
be
seen
wearing
a
white
co-ord
dress
flaunting
her
midriff.
On
the
other
hand,
Alex
was
wearing
a
pair
of
printed
shorts
with
a
nude
brown
tshirt.
As
the
trio
posed
for
paparazzi,
they
giggled
and
talked
to
each
other.
Disha's
alleged
boyfriend,
Aleksandar
aka
Alex,
was
seen
making
V
sign
with
fingers
while
flaunting
his
tattoo
with
Disha's
face
on
in
his
right
bicep.
Earlier,
Disha
acknowledged
Alex's
gesture
and
posted
a
photo
of
the
model
on
her
Instagram
story.
Calling
herself
lucky,
Disha
wrote,
"I'm
so
touched
Alexii.
So
lucky
to
have
you
as
my
friend.
#BFF," affirming
that
the
tattoo
is
on
her.
Disha
Patani
And
Tiger
Shroff's
Speculated
Romance
Disha
Patani
and
Tiger
Shroff
have
been
making
headlines
ever
since
the
latter
was
asked,
"Are
you
single?
Aapki
Zindagi
kis
Disha
me
ja
rahi
hai?
(In
which
direction
is
your
life
heading)"
during
the
promotion
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
To
which
Tiger
responded,
"Meri
ek
hi
Disha
hai
life
mein.
Haan,
aur
wo
hai
mera
kaam
(I
only
have
one
Disha
in
my
life.
Yes
and
that's
my
work).
Got
you
there,
Sir,
didn't
I?"
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 15:16 [IST]