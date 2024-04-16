Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde Visits Salman Khan At His Home After Firing Incident, “Nobody will be spared”

Ekanth
Shinde
Visited
Salman
Khan's
Home:
Salman
Khan
is
the
biggest
news
in
Bollywood
currently
after
two
unidentified
men
opened
fire
at
his
Galaxy
residence
on
Sunday.
Now,
the
Maharashtra
CM,
Ekanth
Shinde
has
paid
a
visit
at
Salman's
residence
on
Tuesday
following
the
incident.
Security
around
Galaxy
apartment,
where
Salman
resides,
has
been
tightened
before
the
arrival
of
Ekanth
Shinde.
Salman
could
be
seen
greeting
the
chief
minister
and
escorting
him
into
his
home.
Mr.
Shinde
shook
hands
with
Salim
Khan,
Baba
Siddiqui,
and
his
son
Zeeshan
at
Salman's
home.
After
visiting
Salman's
home,
Ekanth
Shinde
commented
to
the
media,
""I
met
with
Salman
Khan
and
assured
him
the
government
is
with
him.
I
also
directed
the
police
team
to
take
immediate
action
on
this
and
in
that
path
two
of
the
accused
have
been
arrested...
This
is
Maharashtra,
no
gang
is
left
here...
We
will
uproot
all
the
gangs
and
goons...Here
hooliganism
will
not
be
allowed
to
continue..."
He
added,
"The
accused
arrested
are
being
interrogated...
Strict
actions
will
be
taken.
I
have
also
directed
the
Police
Commissioner
to
provide
security
for
Salman
Khan
and
his
family...
It
is
our
duty
to
take
care
of
our
people...
I
don't
want
to
comment
on
what
happened
in
the
past
government,
but
we
will
uproot
all
the
gangs
and
goons
who
will
try
to
harm
any
person
of
the
state..."
"No
gang
or
gang
war
will
be
allowed.
We
won't
allow
this
to
happen.
We
will
finish
(Lawrence)
Bishnoi,"
he
added.
More
About
The
Incident
Happened
At
Galaxy
Apartment
On
Sunday,
two
unidentified
persons
opened
fire
outside
the
house
of
Salman
Khan
at
around
5
am.
DCP
Mumbai,
Raj
Tilak
Roushan,
told
ANI,
"Today
at
around
5
am,
two
unidentified
people
opened
fire
outside
the
house
of
actor
Salman
Khan
in
Bandra.
Police
have
received
information
about
3
rounds
of
firing."
Gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi's,
who
is
the
primary
accused
of
Sidhu
Moosewala's
death,
brother
Anmol
Bishnoi
claimed
responsibility
for
firing
gunshots
outside
the
actor's
residence.
In
a
social
media
post,
he
claimed
that
the
incident
is
just
a
"trailer"
and
warned
of
'further
firings'.
On
the
other
hand,
the
Gujarat
police
arrested
the
two
accused,
identified
as
Vicky
Gupta
(24)
and
Sagar
Pal
(21)
from
Bihar,
in
the
firing
incident
and
handed
them
to
the
Mumbai
Crime
Branch.
They
were
sent
to
custody
till
April
25.