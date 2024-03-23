Experience The Magic If Holi Like Never Before: Join THE MAHA HOLI 2024 In Bangalore - DEETS

Maha
Holi:
Bangalore's
Holi
scene
is
about
to
soar
to
new
heights,
so
prepare
to
immerse
yourself
in
a
kaleidoscope
of
music,
color,
and
electrifying
energy
with
THE
MAHA
HOLI
2024
at
KTPO
Whitefield's
open-air
arena.
We're
gearing
up
to
deliver
an
unmatched
fusion
of
immersive
experiences
that
will
ignite
your
senses
and
leave
you
craving
for
more!
The
event
is
set
to
take
place
on
the
24th
and
25th
of
March.
This
two-day
extravaganza
promises
to
be
a
haven
for
music
lovers
and
party
enthusiasts
alike.
Renowned
Indian
artists
Nucleya
and
Kr$na
will
grace
the
stage,
promising
to
elevate
the
festivities
with
their
unparalleled
performances
and
chart-topping
hits.
Kr$na's
cameo
appearance
in
the
Bollywood
film
"Gully
Boy" further
showcased
his
prominence
in
the
Indian
hip-hop
industry.
Known
for
his
razor-sharp
wit,
thought-provoking
lyrics,
and
versatile
flow,
Kr$na
has
garnered
a
dedicated
fanbase
and
critical
acclaim
alike.
His
music
resonates
with
audiences
on
a
profound
level.
Nucleya,
the
electronic
music
producer,
and
DJ,
has
made
significant
waves
in
the
Indian
music
industry
with
his
electrifying
performances
and
groundbreaking
sound.
Known
for
his
fusion
of
bass-heavy
beats
with
traditional
Indian
elements,
Nucleya's
past
appearances
at
prominent
music
festivals
and
events
have
been
nothing
short
of
spectacular,
drawing
massive
crowds
and
igniting
dance
floors
with
his
infectious
energy.
Notably,
his
collaboration
with
international
artists
and
his
pioneering
efforts
in
blending
Indian
folk
music
with
electronic
sounds
have
earned
him
widespread
acclaim
and
admiration.
The
event
also
features
a
stellar
line-up
of
Bangalore's
most
sought-after
DJs,
such
as
DJ
Sharath,
DJ
Avinash,
DJ
Digvijay,
DJ
Manish,
DJ
Milan,
DJ
Nisha,
DJ
Rakesh
Joshi,
DJ
Shasha,
DJ
Sid,
Music
Monk,
and
Emcee
Shah,
along
with
a
host
of
talents.
Their
infectious
rhythms
and
boundless
energy
ensure
an
unending
dance
spectacle
from
11
am
to
6
pm
at
MAHA
HOLI.
What
sets
Maha
Holi
apart
is
its
vibrant
atmosphere,
complete
with
organic
colors,
massive
setups,
and
festive
décor.
The
open-air
arena
provides
the
perfect
backdrop
for
revelers
to
dance
while
soaking
in
the
pulsating
rhythms.
Adding
to
the
excitement
are
live
Dhol
performances
that
will
elevate
the
experience
to
new
heights,
creating
an
immersive
and
unforgettable
ambiance
for
all
attendees.
For
those
looking
to
take
their
experience
to
the
next
level,
the
Maha
Holi
offers
curated
F&B
options
from
top
brands.
Sip
on
premium
beverages
courtesy
of
pouring
partner
Smirnoff
and
tantalize
your
taste
buds
with
gourmet
offerings
from
food
partner
Eatsure.
Accessibility
is
made
easy
with
ample
parking
and
Purple
Line
Metro
accessibility,
ensuring
a
hassle-free
arrival
for
all
guests.
Throughout
the
event,
security
and
emergency
services
will
be
on
alert
to
ensure
the
safety
and
well-being
of
everyone.