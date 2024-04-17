Gungun Gupta Suffers Injuries On Face In Accident Months After Her Leaked MMS Row? Here’s The Truth

Gungun
Gupta
New
Video:
Remember
Gungun
Gupta,
the
renowned
Youtuber
who
made
headlines
over
her
controversial
video?
The
diva
has
been
missing
from
action
on
Instagram
post
her
leaked
MMS
created
a
controversy
and
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
And
now,
months
after
her
controversial
video
went
viral
and
she
deleted
her
Instagram
account,
Gungun
Gupta
is
once
again
making
headlines
for
a
new
post.
The
young
Youtuber,
who
is
active
on
snapchat
has
shared
a
video
and
a
pic
of
herself
showing
her
injured
face.
The
video
was
shared
on
snapchat
wherein
there
were
injury
marks
on
her
right
cheek.
This
had
left
her
fans
worried
and
there
were
reports
about
Gungun
Gupta
getting
injured
in
an
accident
and
suffering
the
injury.
However,
Gungun
has
finally
shared
the
truth
behind
the
injury
on
her
face.
In
an
interactive
session
on
Snapchat,
Gungun
revealed
that
she
didn't
have
any
accident.
Instead,
she
got
a
burn
while
working
in
the
kitchen.
While
her
fans
were
concerned,
she
did
assure
them
that
she
will
be
fine
in
10
days
and
will
be
coming
up
with
new
videos.
To
note,
after
Gungun's
alleged
controversial
went
viral
last
year,
she
had
reacted
to
the
controversy
and
said,
"Bs
kro
aap
sb
I
am
not
strong
enough.
Sab
btana
hai
aap
sbko
thoda
tym
or
People
who
do
these
edits
just
for
views
and
defamation
but
do
not
think
that
all
these
things
destroys
a
person's
life.
And
then
aap
logo
ko
bhi
bs
judge
krne
ka
mauka
chahiye.
But
koi
nahi
I
am
having
a
bad
time
right
now.
Jo
log
pyar
karte
hai
wo
log
mere
liye
bhaut
hai.
Hope
aap
log
khush
hoge
diwali
pe
stay
happy".
