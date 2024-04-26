Heeramandi Premiere: Rekha’s Adorable Gesture For Mommy-to-be Richa Chadha Leaves Netizens In Aww

Photo Credit: Richa Chadha/Instagram, Rekha/Fan Page

Rekha's Adorable Gesture For Richa Chadha At Heeramandi Screening: Rekha has been one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bollywood industry, who is also known for her empathetic behaviour and kind acts. Recently, the actress attended Heeramandi screening where she made a lasting impression with her gesture towards mommy-to-be, Richa Chadha.

Rekha's Adorable Gesture For Richa Chadha

A video went viral recently, where Rekha could be seen donning a golden saree with a blouse having elaborate work. She also donned a few heavy jewelleries along with a gajra in her bun coupled with bold lips and makeup. On the other hand, Richa Chadha appeared at the event wearing a black saree along with fullsleeve blouse pairing them with kundan jewellery.

The video starts with Rekha meeting mommy-to-be Richa after which the veteran planted a kiss on her bump which made the Heeramandi actress go aww. After which their conversation went on, and Rekha seemed to have imparted wisdom to Richa to take care of herself in this crucial time. Watch the video here:

How Netizens Reacted To Rekha Kissing Richa Chadha's Bump

After the video went viral, one wrote, "Rekha ji- inspiration of beauty," another one compared her with Jaya Bachchan and wrote, "Only reason everyone is attracted to her unlike Jaya Bachchan, always grumpy face with unnecessary attitude and tantrums." One person commented, "Rekha ji is a good and very kind hearted lady, she always gives love to everyone like literally everywhere. Such a pure loving hearted lady she is, good health and long life to her." One wrote, "So much warmth, no doubt she represents an era."

Richa Chadha's Reaction To Rekha Ji's Act

Richa spoke about their encounter and told Pinkvilla, "Receiving praise and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn't have asked for bigger validation; my heart is full. There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston. She has been my inspiration, my hero and she's the definition of what an icon is."

Richa added, "Her kind words and affection towards my performance in Heeramandi left me speechless and deeply touched. I will never forget this night and her blessings really. This is an encouragement for me to continue striving for excellence in my craft. She gave me the tightest hug, and that was truly something that left me overwhelmed."