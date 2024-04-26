Heeramandi Premiere: Rekha’s Adorable Gesture For Mommy-to-be Richa Chadha Leaves Netizens In Aww

Rekha's
Adorable
Gesture
For
Richa
Chadha
At
Heeramandi
Screening:
Rekha
has
been
one
of
the
most
celebrated
actresses
in
the
Bollywood
industry,
who
is
also
known
for
her
empathetic
behaviour
and
kind
acts.
Recently,
the
actress
attended
Heeramandi
screening
where
she
made
a
lasting
impression
with
her
gesture
towards
mommy-to-be,
Richa
Chadha.
A
video
went
viral
recently,
where
Rekha
could
be
seen
donning
a
golden
saree
with
a
blouse
having
elaborate
work.
She
also
donned
a
few
heavy
jewelleries
along
with
a
gajra
in
her
bun
coupled
with
bold
lips
and
makeup.
On
the
other
hand,
Richa
Chadha
appeared
at
the
event
wearing
a
black
saree
along
with
fullsleeve
blouse
pairing
them
with
kundan
jewellery.
The
video
starts
with
Rekha
meeting
mommy-to-be
Richa
after
which
the
veteran
planted
a
kiss
on
her
bump
which
made
the
Heeramandi
actress
go
aww.
After
which
their
conversation
went
on,
and
Rekha
seemed
to
have
imparted
wisdom
to
Richa
to
take
care
of
herself
in
this
crucial
time.
Watch
the
video
here:
How
Netizens
Reacted
To
Rekha
Kissing
Richa
Chadha's
Bump
After
the
video
went
viral,
one
wrote,
"Rekha
ji-
inspiration
of
beauty," another
one
compared
her
with
Jaya
Bachchan
and
wrote,
"Only
reason
everyone
is
attracted
to
her
unlike
Jaya
Bachchan,
always
grumpy
face
with
unnecessary
attitude
and
tantrums."
One
person
commented,
"Rekha
ji
is
a
good
and
very
kind
hearted
lady,
she
always
gives
love
to
everyone
like
literally
everywhere.
Such
a
pure
loving
hearted
lady
she
is,
good
health
and
long
life
to
her."
One
wrote,
"So
much
warmth,
no
doubt
she
represents
an
era."
Richa
spoke
about
their
encounter
and
told
Pinkvilla,
"Receiving
praise
and
love
from
someone
as
revered
as
Rekha
ji
is
a
moment
I
will
cherish
forever.
I
couldn't
have
asked
for
bigger
validation;
my
heart
is
full.
There's
a
song
in
the
series,
which
is
my
solo
mujra.
For
that
I
referenced
her
song
from
Umrao
Jaan,
Ye
Kya
Jagah
Hai
Doston.
She
has
been
my
inspiration,
my
hero
and
she's
the
definition
of
what
an
icon
is."
Richa
added,
"Her
kind
words
and
affection
towards
my
performance
in
Heeramandi
left
me
speechless
and
deeply
touched.
I
will
never
forget
this
night
and
her
blessings
really.
This
is
an
encouragement
for
me
to
continue
striving
for
excellence
in
my
craft.
She
gave
me
the
tightest
hug,
and
that
was
truly
something
that
left
me
overwhelmed."
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 16:10 [IST]