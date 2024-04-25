Heeramandi Screening: KRK Mocks Salman Khan For Quirky Pants, Will He Be Slapped With Legal Notice Yet Again?

KRK
Mocks
Salman
Khan
For
His
Appearance
On
Heeramandi
Screening:
Kamal
R
Khan
aka
KRK
has
always
been
one
of
the
most
controversial
personalities
related
to
Bollywood.
From
mocking
stars
to
making
nasty
reviews
on
movies,
the
self
proclaimed
analyst
has
always
been
the
point
of
discussion
among
many.
Last
night,
Salman
Khan
appeared
at
the
Heeramandi
Screening,
which
didn't
sit
well
with
KRK
and
he
took
to
Twitter
to
take
a
dig
at
the
superstar.
Salman
Khan
Appeared
In
A
Pair
Of
Quirky
Pants
For
Heeramandi
Screening
Salman
Khan
appeared
at
the
Heeramandi
screening,
where
almost
all
Bollywood
stars
appeared,
being
just
himself!
He
opted
for
a
solid
black
shirt
with
open
buttons
with
black
undergarment.
Salman
teamed
his
look
with
a
pair
of
white
pants
featuring
quirky
colorful
prints
of
Dragon
ball
Z,
which
made
KRK
question
the
actor's
sexuality.
Sharing
the
video,
he
wrote,
"Chalo
finally
he
accepted
that
he
is
a
Meetha!
So
he
started
wearing
cloths
like
Meetha
only."
After
the
post
went
viral,
fans
of
Salman
Khan
assembled
to
bash
KRK.
One
wrote,
"Lele
Salman
ke
naam
pe
famous
ho
ja," another
wrote,
"He
is
fashionable
person
jo
pahna
wo
bika
tere
jaisa
nahi
be,"
one
person
wrote,
"He
is
biggest
actor
of
India
and
you
are
nothing
just
a
joker."
While
other
Bollywood
actors
often
overlook
what
KRK
says
about
them,
mocking
Salman
Khan
and
making
nasty
comments
on
him
didn't
go
well
for
KRK
once.
The
superstar
once
slapped
KRK
with
legal
notice
for
making
nasty
comments
about
him.
But
now
the
question
is,
will
this
time
Salman
Khan
do
the
same?
Stay
tuned
with
us!
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 14:36 [IST]