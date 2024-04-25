Heeramandi Screening: KRK Mocks Salman Khan For Quirky Pants, Will He Be Slapped With Legal Notice Yet Again?

Photo Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

KRK Mocks Salman Khan For His Appearance On Heeramandi Screening: Kamal R Khan aka KRK has always been one of the most controversial personalities related to Bollywood. From mocking stars to making nasty reviews on movies, the self proclaimed analyst has always been the point of discussion among many. Last night, Salman Khan appeared at the Heeramandi Screening, which didn't sit well with KRK and he took to Twitter to take a dig at the superstar.

Salman Khan appeared at the Heeramandi screening, where almost all Bollywood stars appeared, being just himself! He opted for a solid black shirt with open buttons with black undergarment. Salman teamed his look with a pair of white pants featuring quirky colorful prints of Dragon ball Z, which made KRK question the actor's sexuality. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Chalo finally he accepted that he is a Meetha! So he started wearing cloths like Meetha only."

Chalo finally he accepted that he is a Meetha! So he started wearing cloths like Meetha only. pic.twitter.com/zc2VIYF66I — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 24, 2024

How Netizens Reacted To KRK's Post On Salman Khan

After the post went viral, fans of Salman Khan assembled to bash KRK. One wrote, "Lele Salman ke naam pe famous ho ja," another wrote, "He is fashionable person jo pahna wo bika tere jaisa nahi be," one person wrote, "He is biggest actor of India and you are nothing just a joker."

When Salman Khan Slapped KRK Legal Notice

While other Bollywood actors often overlook what KRK says about them, mocking Salman Khan and making nasty comments on him didn't go well for KRK once. The superstar once slapped KRK with legal notice for making nasty comments about him. But now the question is, will this time Salman Khan do the same?

