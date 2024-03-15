ISPL 2024 Finale Live Score: Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai Vs Kareena's Tiigers Of Kolkata Match Results
ISPL 2024 finale live score: It's difficult to keep calm as the final of Indian Street Premiere League 2024 is underway. Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Tiigers of Kolkata scored the maximum points in the league, proving their mantle.
The official website of Indian Street Premiere League describes ISPL as, "The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 stands as the paramount platform for countless hidden talents to step into the limelight, presenting a golden opportunity for them to showcase their skills in front of a larger audience and transform their cricketing dreams into reality. The Indian Street Premier League T10 isn't just a platform for players; it's a catalyst for nurturing talented cricketers who may one day be picked by professional squads on the global stage. So, let's not hold back our dreams; instead, let's embark on the journey from the street to the stadium."
ISPL 2024 finale (scorecard, live score, toss winner and playing XI)
- Mar 15, 2024, 10:05 pm IST
ISPL 2024 Finale: When Kareena Kapoor Posed With Tiigers Of Kolkata
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's picture with the team of Tiigers of Kolkata went viral as they advanced to the finale of ISPL 2024. The caption for the post read, "Roaring into the finale, it's the Kolkata Tiigers! 🐅🏏 Get ready to witness their ferocious spirit as they embark on the ultimate battle for victory."
- Mar 15, 2024, 9:59 pm IST
ISPL 2024 Finale Live Score: Majhi Mumbai Struggle
After the end of 10 overs, Majhi Mumbai scored 58 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Amitabh Bachchan's team struggled to score big in the finale of Indian Street Premiere League 2024. The official Instagram handle of ISPL released the score along with the caption, "Half-time hustle: Majhi Mumbai @majhimumbai_ispl posts 58/9. Now, it’s the Tiigers of Kolkata’s @tiigersofkolkata turn to roar with the bat! 🏏💥 What twists and turns will the second half bring? Stay tuned!"
- Mar 15, 2024, 8:53 pm IST
ISPL 2024 Finale: Majhi Mumbai's Historic Win
Here's a glimpse of Majhi Mumbai's victory against Chennai Singhams. Amitabh Bachchan's team roared as they played against Ram Charan's team in Thane.
- Mar 15, 2024, 8:49 pm IST
ISPL 2024 Finale: Toss Winner Is Tiigers Of Kolkata
Tiigers of Kolkata won the toss and elected to field first against Amitabh Bachchan's team. The official Instagram handle of ISPL released a picture from the toss segment along with the caption, "🏏 The moment we've all been waiting for! @tiigersofkolkata has won the final toss of the season and elected to field first. Let the excitement unfold as the thrill of the game kicks off!"
- Mar 15, 2024, 8:47 pm IST
ISPL 2024 Finale: Tiigers Of Kolkata Playing XI
Prathamesh Pawar is the captain of Tiigers Of Kolkata whole Bhavesh Pawar is the vice captain. They have a strong line-up in the form of Munna Shaikh, Jonty Sarkar and Shivam Kumar.
- Mar 15, 2024, 8:39 pm IST
ISPL 2024 Finale: Majhi Mumbai Playing XI Against Tigers Of Kolkata
Yogesh Penkar is leading from the front as the captain while Vijay Pavle is the vice-captain.
Stay tuned for more updates.