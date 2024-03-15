ISPL 2024 Finale Live Score: Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai Vs Kareena's Tiigers Of Kolkata Match Results

ISPL 2024 finale live score: It's difficult to keep calm as the final of Indian Street Premiere League 2024 is underway. Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Tiigers of Kolkata scored the maximum points in the league, proving their mantle.

MAJHI MUMBAI VS TIIGERS OF KOLKATA ISPL 2024 FINALE LIVE SCORE

The official website of Indian Street Premiere League describes ISPL as, "The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 stands as the paramount platform for countless hidden talents to step into the limelight, presenting a golden opportunity for them to showcase their skills in front of a larger audience and transform their cricketing dreams into reality. The Indian Street Premier League T10 isn't just a platform for players; it's a catalyst for nurturing talented cricketers who may one day be picked by professional squads on the global stage. So, let's not hold back our dreams; instead, let's embark on the journey from the street to the stadium."

Check out the main updates from ISPL 2024 finale (scorecard, live score, toss winner and playing XI) right here!

