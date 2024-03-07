ISPL T10 Schedule, Fixtures, Points Table, Team Names, Match Results: All About Indian Street Premiere League

ISPL T10 full schedule: It's difficult to keep calm as the first edition of Indian Street Premiere League has kick-started with a bang on Wednesday (March 6). Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have become team owners of leading teams.

ISPL 2024 VENUE- WHERE WILL INDIAN STREET PREMIERE LEAGUE BE HELD?

When entertainment meets cricket, you can expect a blockbuster product, isn't it? ISPL T10 has turned out to be a grand event, featuring celebrities and talented cricketers from across the country.

The Indian Street Premier League 2024, also known as ISPL T10 League, aims to discover new talents, giving them a platform to showcase their skills. In the first match, Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai locked horns with Akshay Kumar's Srinagar Ke Veer. The match was organised at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

Wondering what's the venue for ISPL matches? The matches will be held at the same venue- Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

AMITABH BACHCHAN LEADS MAJHI MUMBAI

Did you know it was Amitabh Bachchan, who coined the team name for Majhi Mumbai? Sharing an update, Big B tweeted, "The Majhi Mumbai ISPL , our Cricket Team .. giving the street players an opportunity to show their talent and one day play for the nation .. a most caring valuable initiative. And yours truly gave the name team Majhi Mumbai and also produced the Anthem."

ISPL T10 TEAM OWNERS: AKSHAY KUMAR, AMITABH BACHCHAN, KAREENA KAPOOR

The ISPL T10 teams are owned by Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood actors. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of Majhi Mumbai while Khiladi Kumar aka Akshay Kumar is the owner of the Srinagar Ke Veer.

Hrithik Roshan, who was recently in fighter opposite Deepika Padukone is the owner of the Bangalore Strikers. Suriya owns the Chennai Singhams while Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan own Tiigers of Kolkata.

ISPL 2024 SCHEDULE: FIXTURES, TODAY'S MATCH

The official Instagram handle of ISPL released the full schedule of Indian Street Premiere League along with the caption, "Gear up for ISPL Season 1! It's time to bowl over the excitement and hit it out of the boundaries with these thrilling matches ahead! Don't miss out on the excitement; catch all matches between 6th to 15th March only on Sony Sports & Sony LIV."

ISPL 2024 MATCH DATES, FINAL

The Indian Street Premiere League 2024 matches have started from March 6 and the ISPL T10 finale wll be held on March 15 in Thane.