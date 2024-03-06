ISPL T10: Akshay Kumar Takes Elvish Yadav's Wicket, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner's Reaction Is Unmissable

ISPL T10 live score: When Indian Street Premiere League 2024 was announced, little did we know that the cricket league would give so many memorable moments. After Munawar Faruqui's viral video, we got another special moment as Akshay Kumar showcased his bowling skills and evicted Elvish Yadav from the first match of the event.

AKSHAY KUMAR STUNS ELVISH YADAV IN ISPL MATCH, HIS REACTION

Srinagar Ke Veer locked horns with Majhi Mumbai in the opening match of ISPL 2024 on Wednesday (March 6). Elvish Yadav, who came to bat, was stunned by Khiladi Kumar as he managed to take two wickets in just one over.

Elvish Yadav's reaction after Akshay Kumar took his wicket has been winning hearts on social media. As their video went viral, fans lauded the Bigg Boss OTT 2 for his sportsmanship. The reality TV star and YouTuber shook hands with Akshay Kumar following his departure from the ground. In another viral video, Elvish Yadav can be seen touching Akshay Kumar's feet as a mark of respect. The clip left the netizens in awe as they lauded the YouTuber for his gesture.

The X users praised Yadav for showcasing gratitude and respect towards elders.

Elvish Yadav was out after scoring 1 run in 2 balls by Akshay Kumar.



FANS REACT TO ELVISH YADAV-AKSHAY KUMAR VIRAL VIDEO

Netizens have flooded X and Instagram with their messages after the video was heavily circulated. One user tweeted, "In a moment of sporting camaraderie, @ElvishYadav and @akshaykumar shared a sparkling exchange that captured the essence of the game's spirit. The laughter resonating from their beaming faces, showcasing the warmth and sportsmanship that transcended the competitiveness of the match. As they clasped hands, their gestures echoed around the stands, igniting a chorus of cheers. One of my Favourite captures (sic)."

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will hit the silver screens next month. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff and Alaya F.

Talking about Elvish Yadav, he is rumoured to be featuring in a new music video with Isha Malviya.