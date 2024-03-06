ISPL T10: Akshay Kumar Takes Elvish Yadav's Wicket, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner's Reaction Is Unmissable

ISPL
T10
live
score:
When
Indian
Street
Premiere
League
2024
was
announced,
little
did
we
know
that
the
cricket
league
would
give
so
many
memorable
moments.
After
Munawar
Faruqui's
viral
video,
we
got
another
special
moment
as
Akshay
Kumar
showcased
his
bowling
skills
and
evicted
Elvish
Yadav
from
the
first
match
of
the
event.
AKSHAY
KUMAR
STUNS
ELVISH
YADAV
IN
ISPL
MATCH,
HIS
REACTION
Srinagar
Ke
Veer
locked
horns
with
Majhi
Mumbai
in
the
opening
match
of
ISPL
2024
on
Wednesday
(March
6).
Elvish
Yadav,
who
came
to
bat,
was
stunned
by
Khiladi
Kumar
as
he
managed
to
take
two
wickets
in
just
one
over.
Elvish
Yadav's
reaction
after
Akshay
Kumar
took
his
wicket
has
been
winning
hearts
on
social
media.
As
their
video
went
viral,
fans
lauded
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
for
his
sportsmanship.
The
reality
TV
star
and
YouTuber
shook
hands
with
Akshay
Kumar
following
his
departure
from
the
ground.
In
another
viral
video,
Elvish
Yadav
can
be
seen
touching
Akshay
Kumar's
feet
as
a
mark
of
respect.
The
clip
left
the
netizens
in
awe
as
they
lauded
the
YouTuber
for
his
gesture.
FANS
REACT
TO
ELVISH
YADAV-AKSHAY
KUMAR
VIRAL
VIDEO
Netizens
have
flooded
X
and
Instagram
with
their
messages
after
the
video
was
heavily
circulated.
One
user
tweeted,
"In
a
moment
of
sporting
camaraderie,
@ElvishYadav
and
@akshaykumar
shared
a
sparkling
exchange
that
captured
the
essence
of
the
game's
spirit.
The
laughter
resonating
from
their
beaming
faces,
showcasing
the
warmth
and
sportsmanship
that
transcended
the
competitiveness
of
the
match.
As
they
clasped
hands,
their
gestures
echoed
around
the
stands,
igniting
a
chorus
of
cheers.
One
of
my
Favourite
captures
(sic)."
In
a
moment
of
sporting
camaraderie,
@ElvishYadav
and
@akshaykumar
shared
a
sparkling
exchange
that
captured
the
essence
of
the
game's
spirit.
The
laughter
resonating
from
their
beaming
faces,
showcasing
the
warmth
and
sportsmanship
that
transcended
the
competitiveness
of
the…
pic.twitter.com/tdYxlvgay8