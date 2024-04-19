When Karan Johar Revealed Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Once Dated Siblings On KWK 7, Guess Who?

When
Janhvi
Kapoor
Spilled
Beans
on
Koffee
With
Karan:
Remember
Janhvi
Kapoor
gracing
the
couch
of
Koffee
With
Karan
in
season
7
with
Sara
Ali
Khan?
Do
you
remember
the
salty
and
peppery
conversation
that
made
fiery
headlines
at
that
time?
There
were
a
lot
of
conversation
around
when
Janhvi
was
asked
on
whether
she
will
have
s*x
with
her
ex
boyfriend.
Wondering
what
her
answer
was?
Scroll
down
below
to
find
out:
When
Janhvi
Kapoor
And
Sara
Ali
Khan
Dated
Two
Siblings
Janhvi
Kapoor
attended
the
show
with
her
Bollywood
bestie,
Sara
Ali
Khan,
where
Karan
Johar
mentioned
that
the
two
actresses
once
dated
two
brothers.
Karan
revealed,
"I
am
tracking
back
to
before
the
pandemic.
I
don't
know
the
level
of
your
friendship
today,
but
I
don't
remember
there
being
any.
I
remember
that
you
both
have
dated
siblings
before."
Sara
and
Janhvi
asked
if
Karan
was
going
to
do
this
on
national
television.
For
the
unversed,
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Sara
Ali
Khan
have
dated
Shikhar
Pahariya
and
Veer
Pahariya
respectively.
While
Sara
and
Veer
parted
ways,
Janhvi
made
her
relationship
public
by
wearing
a
necklace
with
a
name
'Shikhu'
on
it
while
attending
Maidaan
screening
recently.
Who
Are
Shikhar
Pahariya
And
Veer
Pahariya?
Shikhar
Pahariya
and
Veer
Pahariya
are
the
maternal
grandsons
of
Sushil
Kumar
Shinde,
former
chief
Minister
of
Maharashtra.