When Karan Johar Revealed Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Once Dated Siblings On KWK 7, Guess Who?

When Janhvi Kapoor Spilled Beans on Koffee With Karan: Remember Janhvi Kapoor gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan in season 7 with Sara Ali Khan? Do you remember the salty and peppery conversation that made fiery headlines at that time? There were a lot of conversation around when Janhvi was asked on whether she will have s*x with her ex boyfriend. Wondering what her answer was? Scroll down below to find out:

When Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan Dated Two Siblings

Janhvi Kapoor attended the show with her Bollywood bestie, Sara Ali Khan, where Karan Johar mentioned that the two actresses once dated two brothers. Karan revealed, "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before."

Sara and Janhvi asked if Karan was going to do this on national television. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have dated Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya respectively. While Sara and Veer parted ways, Janhvi made her relationship public by wearing a necklace with a name 'Shikhu' on it while attending Maidaan screening recently.

Who Are Shikhar Pahariya And Veer Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya are the maternal grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, former chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan Work Updates

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming release, Ulajh. She has also Mr. And Mrs. Mahi next with Rajkummar Rao, and Devara with Jr. NTR.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is currently starring in Murder Mubarak, she also starred in Ae Watan Mere Watan for which she has been lauded. Her new projects are yet to be revealed.