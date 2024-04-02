Josh Joins Hands With T-Series For Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar’s Latest Song Saiyaan Dheere Dheere

Josh
Campaign:
The
homegrown
short
video
platform,
Josh,
has
solidified
its
status
as
the
frontrunner
in
the
market,
owing
to
its
expansive
and
devoted
user
base.
Both
content
creators
and
viewers
find
great
fulfillment
in
the
platform's
diverse
content.
Recently,
Josh
teamed
up
with
T-Series
for
the
song
Saiyaan
Dheere
Dheere
and
fans
are
simply
loving
it.
Composed
and
written
by
Tony
Kakkar,
the
song
has
been
crooned
by
him
along
with
Neha
Kakkar
and
Tony
Jr.
It
also
features
MTV
Roadies
and
Splitsvilla
fame
Shruti
Sinha.
The
song
is
filled
with
groovy
beats
and
has
been
getting
an
amazing
response
from
fans.
Josh
launched
an
exclusive
campaign
named
#SaiyaanDheereDheere
between
February
20
and
February
29,
2024,
and
users
of
the
platform
not
only
adored
the
music
but
also
made
videos
on
the
groovy
beats.
With
129.5Mn
video
views,
9.8Mn
hearts,
and
3.1K
+
videos
produced,
the
campaign
was
a
big
success.
Amazing,
isn't
that?
To
enhance
the
success
celebration,
the
challenge
attracted
participation
from
nearly
25
prominent
influencers.
Here
are
some
glimpses
of
the
trending
challenge:
https://share.myjosh.in/challenge/52bdca27-7779-4293-b1cf-2937fe6c0e92
Check
a
few
videos
created
by
Josh's
creators
on
the
challenge:
https://share.myjosh.in/video/eda09d84-aacf-45b8-9965-888b988dd49d
https://share.myjosh.in/content/7a07c61c-44c5-44f1-8877-f826db62ec
https://share.myjosh.in/video/52fdede0-39a9-4b40-a62b-b02180c1a7af
https://share.myjosh.in/content/47e9541e-9ac6-46af-b2c6-9c15e8c1e6
https://share.myjosh.in/content/5e24dd69-d227-4e0f-844e-279e3990f0
https://share.myjosh.in/content/7f50cf29-af62-4955-812d-7d9a99219b
https://share.myjosh.in/video/783d333c-83d8-4266-84d0-1b5aa9cad9da
https://share.myjosh.in/video/f57be320-fc2f-4513-b1b4-5afef314f3fa
https://share.myjosh.in/video/5a578379-cc94-43f4-a0bf-2c366904bf31
https://share.myjosh.in/video/eb2632d3-9214-41ec-a589-cc40309d270a
https://share.myjosh.in/content/2e6bee65-349d-431b-8860-b794f85d29
https://share.myjosh.in/content/f817c29b-6de0-4d8d-b4c8-3f9fdd43c0
https://share.myjosh.in/video/c19d01f5-d832-47dc-ab78-2e3ffc896fd6
https://share.myjosh.in/video/5a7edb91-34e6-4514-8b2f-e467e477bb04
https://share.myjosh.in/video/d25b45af-4ece-4761-9dcb-0697ac902142