Jyotica Tangri: 'Mere Bhole Shankar' - Mother's WhatsApp Chat Turned Into A Divine Song!

Jyotica Tangri makes an impressive song that not only is a tribute to her mother but also pays respect to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri. Jyotica is already ruling the playlists and social media with her latest releases, winter aun waliye, haye boo, laado and pyaar mainu ho gaya. Her next, 'Mere Bhole Shankar' is a full-of-beats song that is a tribute to lord Shiva written by her mother. The beats of the song give it a hippie vibe and the younger generation are most likely to listen to this new song.

Talking exclusively to us, she expressed how proud she is of her mother for writing this song. It came as a surprise to Jyotica but she loved it and started working on the song. She said, "This song is called 'Mere Bhole Shankar' and it's my mom's debut as a writer, she surprised me one day with this song. She sent me this on WhatsApp and she said to make something like this, dedicating a song to Shiva, I felt so proud of her."

Jyotica is a proud daughter and likes to spend a lot of time with her mother. She revealed how her mother was the guiding force behind this divine song. She said, "My mother recently retired from her 23-year-long school job, and this is how she is utilizing her free time. My mother is clearly unstoppable, she inspired me to work on the song, I did the recording and the basic production of the song, and the sound came out to be very hippie."

The song is all set to release on JT Music which is the in-house label of Jyotica. The music programming is done by her friend 'Jitul Boro'. "He killed it with his beats, We are super excited to release the track near Mahashivratri and see everyone vibing on my mother's song", Jyotica concluded.