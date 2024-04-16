Kapil Sharma Reaches Vaishno Devi; Offers Prayers To The Shrine By Singing ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya’, Watch

Kapil
Sharma
Reached
Vaishno
Devi
Shrine:
Kapil
Sharma
who
is
always
seen
making
jokes
and
in
a
jovial
mood,
is
recently
spotted
at
Mata
Vaishno
Devi
shrine.
A
video
recently
went
viral
where
the
comedian
could
be
seen
singing
the
devotional
song.
Kapil
Sharma
At
Vaishno
Devi
Shrine
Singing
Devotional
Song
The
comedian
went
to
Vaishno
Devi
shrine
along
with
his
wife
Ginny
Chatarth
and
children-
Trishaan
and
Anayra.
Earlier
a
video
went
viral
of
the
couple
where
they
could
be
seen
entering
the
shrine
with
their
children.
Kapil
and
Ginny
was
walking
side
by
side
as
everyone
chanted
'Jai
Mata
Di'.
Kapil
Sharma
is
back
with
a
bang
with
his
comedy
show,
titled,
The
Great
Indian
Comedy
Show,
where
celebrated
stars
like
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Neetu
Kapoor,
Riddhima
Kapoor,
Rohit
Sharma,
Shreyas
Iyer,
Diljit
Dosanjh,
and
Imtiaz
Ali
have
come.
Kapil
Sharma
is
seen
with
Sunil
Grover
in
the
show,
with
whom
he
parted
ways
after
alleged
fight.
The
comic
show
is
currently
running
on
Netflix
and
also
features
Rajiv
Thakur,
Kiku
Sharda,
Archana
Puran
Singh,
and
Krushna
Abhishek.
Kapil
was
last
seen
in
Crew
along
with
Kriti
Sanon,
Kareena
Kapoor,
and
Tabu.
The
film
did
quite
well
at
the
box
office.
