Kapil Sharma Reaches Vaishno Devi; Offers Prayers To The Shrine By Singing ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya’, Watch

Photo Credit:

Kapil Sharma Reached Vaishno Devi Shrine: Kapil Sharma who is always seen making jokes and in a jovial mood, is recently spotted at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. A video recently went viral where the comedian could be seen singing the devotional song.

REVEALED! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Son Akaay Is The Carbon Copy Of.....

Kapil Sharma At Vaishno Devi Shrine Singing Devotional Song

The comedian went to Vaishno Devi shrine along with his wife Ginny Chatarth and children- Trishaan and Anayra. Earlier a video went viral of the couple where they could be seen entering the shrine with their children. Kapil and Ginny was walking side by side as everyone chanted 'Jai Mata Di'.

#WATCH | Jammu: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, earlier today.



(Source: J&K Police) pic.twitter.com/WoUGPDeBSI — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Now, a video where Kapil Sharma could be seen wearing a red kurta and bandana, and was heard singing, 'tune mujhe bulaya'. A fan shared the video on his Twitter handle from where the video went viral.

More About Kapil Sharma's Devotion Towards Vaishno Devi

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginny have always been devoted towards mata Vaishno Devi. Last month, they have even organized a jagran at their house.

After Mumtaz's Derogatory Comments On Live-in Advice, Zeenat Aman Hits Back At The Actress To 'Tear Down' Her

Professional Front Of Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is back with a bang with his comedy show, titled, The Great Indian Comedy Show, where celebrated stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, and Imtiaz Ali have come.

Kapil Sharma is seen with Sunil Grover in the show, with whom he parted ways after alleged fight. The comic show is currently running on Netflix and also features Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek.

Kapil was last seen in Crew along with Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu. The film did quite well at the box office.