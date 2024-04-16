Did Kareena Kapoor And John Abraham Put An End To Years Of Rivalry? All You Need To Know About Their Cold War

Photo Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram, John Abraham/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor And John Abraham Put An End To Years Of Rivalry: It seems like Kareena Kapoor and John Abraham put an end to their years of rivalry! And netizens are losing their mind spotting the duo together, that too watching an IPL match. But do you know how their rivalry started? Scroll down below to find out:

Kareena Kapoor And John Abraham Ended Cold War

Kareena Kapoor and John Abraham have seemingly ended their cold war as they attended Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match at the Wankhede Stadium together. Their common friend, Neha Dhupia, shared a bunch of pictures on Monday where Kareena could be seen sitting right beside her while John was sitting in the back accompanying Angad Bedi, Neha's husband.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a series of pictures along with videos, where they all could be seen enjoying the match. However, what attracted the netizens are the pictures of four posing together for selfies. Sharing the post, Neha wrote, "My very own highlights from last evening! Love the sport (bat and ball emoji)... loved the energy ... loved our #crew (wink emoji)."

How Did Netizens Reacted To Kareena Kapoor And John Abraham's Pictures

After the pictures went viral, netizens lost their mind witnessing the duo together, one wrote, "Kareena and John together. Oh I just remember when Kareena said every type of bullshit stuff about John on Koffee with Karan." Another wrote, "Kareena and John in same frame." One user wrote, "Am I the only one who's watching John Abraham in these pictures instead of Neha."

Kareena Kapoor's Rivalry With John Abraham: How It All Started?

For the unversed, Kareena made some infamous remarks on John Abraham on Koffee With Karan in 2007. In the episode, where she appeared with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena revealed that if there's one actor whom she never wanted to work with, it's John Abraham. After host Karan Johar asked why so in the rapid fire, Kareena replied, "Because he's expressionless."