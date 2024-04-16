Did Kareena Kapoor And John Abraham Put An End To Years Of Rivalry? All You Need To Know About Their Cold War

Photo
Credit:
Kareena
Kapoor/Instagram,
John
Abraham/Instagram
Kareena
Kapoor
And
John
Abraham
Put
An
End
To
Years
Of
Rivalry:
It
seems
like
Kareena
Kapoor
and
John
Abraham
put
an
end
to
their
years
of
rivalry!
And
netizens
are
losing
their
mind
spotting
the
duo
together,
that
too
watching
an
IPL
match.
But
do
you
know
how
their
rivalry
started?
Scroll
down
below
to
find
out:
Kareena
Kapoor
And
John
Abraham
Ended
Cold
War
Kareena
Kapoor
and
John
Abraham
have
seemingly
ended
their
cold
war
as
they
attended
Chennai
Super
Kings
vs
Mumbai
Indians
match
at
the
Wankhede
Stadium
together.
Their
common
friend,
Neha
Dhupia,
shared
a
bunch
of
pictures
on
Monday
where
Kareena
could
be
seen
sitting
right
beside
her
while
John
was
sitting
in
the
back
accompanying
Angad
Bedi,
Neha's
husband.
Taking
to
Instagram,
Neha
shared
a
series
of
pictures
along
with
videos,
where
they
all
could
be
seen
enjoying
the
match.
However,
what
attracted
the
netizens
are
the
pictures
of
four
posing
together
for
selfies.
Sharing
the
post,
Neha
wrote,
"My
very
own
highlights
from
last
evening!
Love
the
sport
(bat
and
ball
emoji)...
loved
the
energy
...
loved
our
#crew
(wink
emoji)."
How
Did
Netizens
Reacted
To
Kareena
Kapoor
And
John
Abraham's
Pictures
After
the
pictures
went
viral,
netizens
lost
their
mind
witnessing
the
duo
together,
one
wrote,
"Kareena
and
John
together.
Oh
I
just
remember
when
Kareena
said
every
type
of
bullshit
stuff
about
John
on
Koffee
with
Karan." Another
wrote,
"Kareena
and
John
in
same
frame."
One
user
wrote,
"Am
I
the
only
one
who's
watching
John
Abraham
in
these
pictures
instead
of
Neha."
Kareena
Kapoor's
Rivalry
With
John
Abraham:
How
It
All
Started?
For
the
unversed,
Kareena
made
some
infamous
remarks
on
John
Abraham
on
Koffee
With
Karan
in
2007.
In
the
episode,
where
she
appeared
with
Shahid
Kapoor,
Kareena
revealed
that
if
there's
one
actor
whom
she
never
wanted
to
work
with,
it's
John
Abraham.
After
host
Karan
Johar
asked
why
so
in
the
rapid
fire,
Kareena
replied,
"Because
he's
expressionless."
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 12:50 [IST]