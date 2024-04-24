Dance Deewane 4: Karisma Kapoor Gives Epic Reaction Witnessing Little Contestant’s On-point Expressions, Watch

Karisma Kapoor's Epic Reaction On Deepanita's Expression On Dance Deewane: Karisma Kapoor is one of the Bollywood stars, who has been lauded for her dancing skills apart from acting skills, time and again. And when you see the diva getting mesmerized by a little girl's performance on a dancing reality show, it has to be something special.

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan Starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound Delayed Again Despite Being Fully Ready

Little Deepanita's On-point Expression Leaving Karisma Kapoor Surprised

A new promo has been shared by ColorsTV where a little contestant, named Deepanita, could be seen syncing and dancing to Lolo's song Pardesi from Raja Hindustani. She could be seen donning a shiny lehenga choli along with elaborated silver jewellery. The little girl could be seen giving a performance highlighting her expressions that left Karisma Kapoor astonished. Karisma stated, "Aap aise expressions deti ho jo actors bhi nahi de sakte (You give such expressions that even actors cannot give)."

As the video continues, Karisma could be seen asking more of Deepanita's expression. She also danced to 'Pucho Zara Pucho' from Raja Hindustani with the little contestant. The video is shared with a caption, "Dancing diva Karishma Kapoor ho gayi impress jab dekhe usne humari expression queen Deepanita ki adaayein! (Dancing diva impressed after seeing expression queen Deepanita's style)." Watch the video here:

More About Dance Deewane 4

The season 4 of Dance Deewane aired on February 3, 2024 consisting of talented Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty as the judges. Hosted by Bharti Singh, the show comes every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm on ColorsTV and Jio Cinema.

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas To Charge 733 Percent More Than Amitabh Bachchan?Find Out The WHOPPING Fees Of the Cast

About Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was last seen on Netflix's Murder Mubarak which also featured Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, among others. She will be next seen in Brown where she could be seen breaking the typical heroine archetype.