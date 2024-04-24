Dance Deewane 4: Karisma Kapoor Gives Epic Reaction Witnessing Little Contestant’s On-point Expressions, Watch

Karisma
Kapoor's
Epic
Reaction
On
Deepanita's
Expression
On
Dance
Deewane:
Karisma
Kapoor
is
one
of
the
Bollywood
stars,
who
has
been
lauded
for
her
dancing
skills
apart
from
acting
skills,
time
and
again.
And
when
you
see
the
diva
getting
mesmerized
by
a
little
girl's
performance
on
a
dancing
reality
show,
it
has
to
be
something
special.
Little
Deepanita's
On-point
Expression
Leaving
Karisma
Kapoor
Surprised
A
new
promo
has
been
shared
by
ColorsTV
where
a
little
contestant,
named
Deepanita,
could
be
seen
syncing
and
dancing
to
Lolo's
song
Pardesi
from
Raja
Hindustani.
She
could
be
seen
donning
a
shiny
lehenga
choli
along
with
elaborated
silver
jewellery.
The
little
girl
could
be
seen
giving
a
performance
highlighting
her
expressions
that
left
Karisma
Kapoor
astonished.
Karisma
stated,
"Aap
aise
expressions
deti
ho
jo
actors
bhi
nahi
de
sakte
(You
give
such
expressions
that
even
actors
cannot
give)."
As
the
video
continues,
Karisma
could
be
seen
asking
more
of
Deepanita's
expression.
She
also
danced
to
'Pucho
Zara
Pucho'
from
Raja
Hindustani
with
the
little
contestant.
The
video
is
shared
with
a
caption,
"Dancing
diva
Karishma
Kapoor
ho
gayi
impress
jab
dekhe
usne
humari
expression
queen
Deepanita
ki
adaayein!
(Dancing
diva
impressed
after
seeing
expression
queen
Deepanita's
style)." Watch
the
video
here:
The
season
4
of
Dance
Deewane
aired
on
February
3,
2024
consisting
of
talented
Bollywood
actors
Madhuri
Dixit
and
Suniel
Shetty
as
the
judges.
Hosted
by
Bharti
Singh,
the
show
comes
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
9.30pm
on
ColorsTV
and
Jio
Cinema.
Karisma
Kapoor
was
last
seen
on
Netflix's
Murder
Mubarak
which
also
featured
Sara
Ali
Khan,
Vijay
Varma,
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Tisca
Chopra,
Dimple
Kapadia,
among
others.
She
will
be
next
seen
in
Brown
where
she
could
be
seen
breaking
the
typical
heroine
archetype.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 19:29 [IST]