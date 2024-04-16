Kulhad Pizza Couple New Viral Video: Sehaj & Gurpreet’s Video Set Internet On Fire Months After Leaked MMS Row

Kulhad
Pizza
Couple
Viral
Video:
Remember
when
Kulhad
Pizza
Couple
Sehaj
Arora
and
Gurpreet
Kaur
made
headlines
after
their
private
video
was
leaked?
The
video
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
and
raised
a
lot
of
eyebrows.
Though
Sehaj
and
Gurpreet
claimed
that
the
video
was
fake,
later
in
an
interview,
Sehaj
stated
that
the
video
was
leaked
by
one
of
their
ex-employees
on
the
pretext
of
extorting
money
from
them.
And
while
it's
been
months
since
the
Kulhad
Pizza
couple
was
embroiled
in
a
controversy,
they
are
now
making
headlines
for
their
recent
video.
Yes!
Sehaj
and
Gurpreet
are
breaking
the
internet
with
their
new
romantic
video.
The
video
happens
to
be
from
their
Dubai
vacation
wherein
in
they
were
seen
enjoying
their
time
at
the
beach.
The
video
featured
Sehaj
dressed
in
a
blue
shirt
with
black
shorts
while
Gurpreet
was
seen
dressed
in
a
mustard
coloured
sleeveless
top
paired
with
black
trousers.
The
couple
was
seen
taking
a
walk
along
the
beach.
Sehaj
and
Gurpreet
were
seen
walking
hand
in
hand
as
they
enjoyed
the
breeze
at
the
Jumeriah
Beach.
Sehaj
captioned
the
image
as,
"Life
takes
you
down
many
paths,
but
the
best
ones
lead
to
the
beach" along
with
a
heat
emoticon.
Take
a
look
at
Kulhad
Pizza
Couple's
new
viral
video:
Earlier,
talking
about
his
leaked
controversial
video,
Sehaj
shared
a
statement
on
his
YouTube
Channel
and
requested
public
support
in
the
matter
urging
people
not
to
share
the
video
further.
"I
won't
delve
into
whether
the
video
is
real
or
not.
Instead,
let's
focus
on
the
dire
circumstances
we
find
ourselves
in.
Just
two
days
ago,
my
wife
underwent
surgery.
Our
home,
which
should
have
been
filled
with
joy,
now
bears
an
atmosphere
of
despair.
We
live
in
uncertainty,
unsure
of
what
the
future
holds.
I
request
all
of
you
not
to
propagate
the
video
any
further.
Our
child
was
born
just
four
days
ago,
and
my
wife
is
currently
in
a
deeply
distressing
state,
making
her
care
incredibly
challenging.
What
befell
us
is
a
situation
that
could
happen
to
anyone.
I
humbly
request
you
to
imagine
yourself
in
my
shoes
for
a
moment," he
added.
Disclaimer:
Please
be
aware
that
such
content
may
contain
explicit
or
sensitive
material.
We
do
not
endorse
or
encourage
the
unauthorized
sharing
of
personal
multimedia
content
and
emphasize
the
importance
of
respecting
privacy
and
consent.
Our
aim
is
to
provide
information
and
context
on
these
issues
without
sensationalism
or
exploitation.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 16:26 [IST]