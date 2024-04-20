Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: The REAL Reason Of Rajkummar Rao And Nushrratt Bharuccha Not Being Part Of The Film

Nushratt
Bharuccha
and
Rajkummar
Rao
on
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2:
Nushratt
Bharuccha
and
Rajkummar
Rao
starrer
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
has
been
one
of
the
best
hits
of
their
career.
Now,
as
LSD
2
has
been
released
on
April
19,
there
has
been
a
lot
of
buzz
on
why
the
old
cast
featuring
Nushratt
Bharuccha
and
Rajkummar
Rao
is
not
the
part
of
the
film?
Well,
the
director
himself,
Dibakar
Banerjee,
revealed
the
reason.
Dibakar
Banerjee
Reveals
Why
Rajkummar
Rao
And
Nushratt
Bharuccha
Is
Not
Part
Of
LSD
2
Director
Dibakar
Banerjee
told
Bollywood
Life,
"It
did
cross
my
mind
once
to
cast
Rajkummar
Rao
and
Nushrratt
Bharuccha
in
LSD
2.
But
then,
I
was
conflicted
about
that
idea
because
Rajkummar
Rao
wasn't
THE
Rajkummar
Rao
in
LSD
1.
He
was
just
a
newcomer
in
the
first
installment,
portraying
Adarsh.
Similarly,
Nushrratt
wasn't
Nushrratt
in
the
first
installment
either.
She
was
there
as
Shruti,
and
nobody
knew
her
or
Raj
at
that
time,
which
is
why
they
were
cast.
They
only
became
well-known
stars
and
names
after
that
film.
To
make
LSD
2
with
them
in
some
ways
would
be
like
betraying
LSD
1.
Although
we
did
ask
Nushrratt
to
do
a
guest
appearance,
but
her
dates
were
occupied.''
Dibakar
Banerjee
Answers
Why
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
Backed
Out
While
the
trailer
created
a
lot
of
buzz
for
the
controversial
nature,
actors
like
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
backed
out
and
got
replaced
by
Uorfi
Javed.
Talking
about
this,
the
director
said,
"Something
like
that
happened.
Because
when
we
were
making
LSD
2,
we
know
that
it's
a
very
scary
film
for
people
to
be
associated
with.
Many
singers
refused
to
sing
for
the
film
because
of
words
like
Love,
Sex
aur
Dhokha
and
the
controversial
nature
of
the
film.
When
we
started
casting
for
the
film,
it
was
very
difficult
because
most
of
them
were
scared.
And
they
were
also
aware
that
no
matter
what,
I
will
make
a
certain
kind
of
film.
They
were
afraid
of
being
trolled.
One
singer
even
said
he
won't
sing
certain
lyrics
'because
then
he
will
be
trolled
by
his
fans'."
More
About
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Love,
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Bonita
Rajpurohit,
and
Abhinav
Singh.
Bankrolled
by
the
Balaji
Telefilms
Ltd.,
the
adult
drama
was
released
on
April
19.