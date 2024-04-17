VIRAL! Malaika Arora Asks Son Arhaan Khan One Firing Question In Her Vodcast Leaving Netizens In Splits

Photo Credit:

Malaika Arora's Firing Question To Son Arhaan: Malaika Arora has been making headlines for her vodcast, Dumb Biryani, where she invites people from the industry and the celebrities related to her personally. Recently, the actress was seen with son, Arhaan Khan, to whom she asked one firing question that left netizens in splits. Want to know more about it? Keep Scrolling:

Kapil Sharma Reaches Vaishno Devi; Offers Prayers To The Shrine By Singing 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya', Watch

Malaika Arora's Firing Question To Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora shared the promo of her latest episode on Tuesday, where she asked Arhaan, "When did you lose your virginity?" However, Arhaan's reaction was notable, and he simply said, "wow". After which Malaika looked at Arhaan and said, "He is choking... give me an honest answer. Just bloody give me an answer."

Arhaan then went on to ask Malaika, if she was a 'social climber', Malaika replied that she was not. Arhaan, however, continued to ask in the video, "Show me your hand. Mother, when are you getting married is my next question?" Malaika also continued to tease Arhaan, "You think you can be truthful? Because I can be very spicy."

How Netizens Reacted To The Controversial Question

One user wrote, "Asking a son about when he lost his virginity is the most disgusting thing a parent can say." Another one wrote, "This kind of pretentious attitude and wannbe western is only possible in Mumbai." One person wrote, "What kinda shameless show is this..have some dignity and respect for Indian culture."

However, there were people who also appreciated the content, one wrote, "When I ask for spicy, I mean DB level spicyy." Another one wrote, "So so excited for this episode." One user wrote, "Mother is mothering."

Salman Khan's Father REVEALS If The Actor To Continue Working Post Firing Incident At Their Mumbai Home

More About Malaika Arora

Arhaan is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, born in 2002. Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways in 2017 after being married for 19 years. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan.