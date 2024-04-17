VIRAL! Malaika Arora Asks Son Arhaan Khan One Firing Question In Her Vodcast Leaving Netizens In Splits

Malaika
Arora's
Firing
Question
To
Son
Arhaan:
Malaika
Arora
has
been
making
headlines
for
her
vodcast,
Dumb
Biryani,
where
she
invites
people
from
the
industry
and
the
celebrities
related
to
her
personally.
Recently,
the
actress
was
seen
with
son,
Arhaan
Khan,
to
whom
she
asked
one
firing
question
that
left
netizens
in
splits.
Want
to
know
more
about
it?
Keep
Scrolling:
Malaika
Arora
shared
the
promo
of
her
latest
episode
on
Tuesday,
where
she
asked
Arhaan,
"When
did
you
lose
your
virginity?"
However,
Arhaan's
reaction
was
notable,
and
he
simply
said,
"wow".
After
which
Malaika
looked
at
Arhaan
and
said,
"He
is
choking...
give
me
an
honest
answer.
Just
bloody
give
me
an
answer."
Arhaan
then
went
on
to
ask
Malaika,
if
she
was
a
'social
climber',
Malaika
replied
that
she
was
not.
Arhaan,
however,
continued
to
ask
in
the
video,
"Show
me
your
hand.
Mother,
when
are
you
getting
married
is
my
next
question?"
Malaika
also
continued
to
tease
Arhaan,
"You
think
you
can
be
truthful?
Because
I
can
be
very
spicy."
How
Netizens
Reacted
To
The
Controversial
Question
One
user
wrote,
"Asking
a
son
about
when
he
lost
his
virginity
is
the
most
disgusting
thing
a
parent
can
say." Another
one
wrote,
"This
kind
of
pretentious
attitude
and
wannbe
western
is
only
possible
in
Mumbai."
One
person
wrote,
"What
kinda
shameless
show
is
this..have
some
dignity
and
respect
for
Indian
culture."
However,
there
were
people
who
also
appreciated
the
content,
one
wrote,
"When
I
ask
for
spicy,
I
mean
DB
level
spicyy."
Another
one
wrote,
"So
so
excited
for
this
episode."
One
user
wrote,
"Mother
is
mothering."
Arhaan
is
the
son
of
Malaika
Arora
and
Arbaaz
Khan,
born
in
2002.
Arbaaz
and
Malaika
parted
ways
in
2017
after
being
married
for
19
years.
Malaika
is
dating
Arjun
Kapoor
while
Arbaaz
is
now
married
to
Sshura
Khan.