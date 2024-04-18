Malaika Arora Continues To Get Backlash For Asking Son Arhaan About ‘Body Count’, Here's What It Means

Malaika
Earlier,
Malaika
Arora
received
backlash
for
asking
Arhaan
about
his
virginity
to
which
netizens
trolled
the
actress.
Malaika
Arora
Asks
About
Body
Count
To
Arhaan
Khan
In
the
game,
called
'truth
or
spice',
Malaika
Arora
unapologetically
asks
a
few
questions
to
son
Arhaan,
where
each
of
them
asks
a
few
uncomfortable
questions
to
each
other.
They
either
have
to
answer
or
take
the
'mirchi
ka
salan'
or
a
bite
of
green
chili.
Malaika
asked
Arhaan
at
one
point,
"What
is
your
body
count?" which
shocked
Arhaan
hearing
the
"spicy"
question.
"Do
you
even
know
what
that
means?"
He
questioned
his
mother.
"Give
me
an
honest
answer...
Just
bloody
give
me
an
answer...
I
need
a
number,"
Malaika
replied.
However,
Arhaan
chose
to
not
answer
by
taking
a
shot
of
'Mirchi
ka
Salan'.
If
you
are
wondering
what
body
count
means,
it
usually
refers
to
the
number
of
people
one
has
had
sexual
relationship
with.
Watch
the
full
episode
here.
How
Netizens
Reacted
To
Malaika
Arora's
Question
To
Son
Arhaan
Criticizing
Malaika,
one
wrote,
"Poor
bacha
Jo
dekhey
ga
wohi
karega
na-
no
intellect
just
like
Malaika.
Another
wrote,
"Manners
needed."
One
user
wrote,
"wtf
is
this."
One
wrote,
"What
nonsense
was
this..
sucks
big
time."