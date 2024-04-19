MAMI Select: 5 iPhone Shorts By Next-Gen Directors, Mentored By Vishal Bhardwaj & Others, Get Rave Reviews

MAMI
Mumbai
Film
Festival
launched
a
special
programme
'MAMI
Select:
Filmed
on
iPhone,'
last
year
during
the
festival,
wherein
a
talented
group
of
emerging
filmmakers
from
MAMI
Alumni
were
given
the
platform
to
reimagine
traditional
cinematic
conventions
by
creating
high-quality
short
films,
shot
on
iPhone
15
Pro
Max
and
edited
on
a
MacBook
Pro.
Six
months
hence,
these
five
shorts
had
an
exclusive
theatrical
premiere
that
was
attended
by
top
talent
from
the
industry
such
as
Vishal
Bhardwaj,
Vikramaditya
Motwane,
Rohan
Sippy,
Shakun
Batra,
Radhika
Apte,
Shabana
Azmi,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
fiancee
Siddharth,
Gulpanag,
Jim
Sarbh,
Kabir
Khan,
Kiran
Rao
and
Mouni
Roy
to
name
a
few.
The
films
are
now
exclusively
streaming
on
MAMI
Mumbai
Film
Festival
Youtube
channel
The
five
young
filmmakers,
part
of
MAMI
Select:
Filmed
on
iPhone,
represent
the
new
generation
of
Indian
cinema
and
its
changing
landscape.
They
challenged
the
norms
and
created
a
new
form
of
narrative,
both
in
terms
of
storytelling
as
well
as
the
making
of
it.
Vishal
Bhardwaj,
who
in
2023
shot
his
award-winning
short
film
'Fursat'
on
iPhone;
highly
acclaimed
writer,
director,
and
producer
Vikramaditya
Motwane;
and
Rohan
Sippy,
who
is
known
for
his
stylised
films,
mentored
the
five
filmmakers:
Archana
Atul
Phadke,
Faraz
Ali,
Prateek
Vats,
Saumyananda
Sahi,
and
Saurav
Rai.
Under
the
sharp
guidance
of
the
three
stalwarts
of
Indian
cinema,
these
young
filmmakers
were
encouraged
to
push
the
creative
boundaries
of
filmmaking
and
build
strong
narratives
in
a
new
cinematic
format.
Commenting
on
this,
Anupama
Chopra,
Festival
Director,
MAMI,
said,
"At
MAMI,
our
aim
is
to
create
an
ecosystem
that
facilitates
independent
filmmakers
by
creating
collaboration
opportunities
for
new
work
and
showcasing
it
to
a
larger
audience.
MAMI
Select-Filmed
on
iPhone-is
an
important
initiative
in
that
direction,
and
we
cannot
wait
for
the
world
to
see
these
films
made
using
iPhone
and
edited
on
MacBook
Pro."
Ace
filmmaker,
music
director,
and
writer
Vishal
Bhardwaj
shared
his
thoughts
on
the
films
screened:
"It's
exciting
to
be
a
part
of
the
MAMI
Select:
Filmed
on
iPhone
project
and
mentor
some
of
the
most
talented
next-gen
filmmakers.
While
shooting
'Fursat'
on
my
iPhone,
I
found
it
liberating
to
be
able
to
change
my
setting
or
shoot
canvas
by
simply
lifting
my
iPhone
and
moving
it
to
another
angle!
The
idea
of
transforming
your
imagination
into
reality
by
using
an
iPhone
is
empowering
a
whole
new
generation
of
filmmakers,
and
I
cannot
wait
for
the
world
to
see
all
the
wonderful
films
that
five
of
our
filmmakers
have
made
using
an
iPhone
and
a
MacBook
Pro."
Writer
and
filmmaker
Vikramaditya
Motwane
echoed
the
sentiment
and
added,
"The
idea
of
art
meeting
technology
like
iPhone
can
truly
be
a
game
changer
and
make
way
for
new
formats
of
storytelling.
These
are
exciting
times
for
filmmakers,
and
what
we
have
been
able
to
achieve
through
MAMI
Select:
Filmed
on
iPhone
programme
is
special.
The
world
has
changed,
and
so
has
storytelling,
and
it's
time
for
all
sorts
of
experimental
storytelling.
The
five
filmmakers
who
have
made
films
as
a
part
of
the
programme
have
done
some
inspirational
work,
and
I
can't
wait
for
everyone
to
watch
these
films."
Writer
and
filmmaker
Rohan
Sippy
further
added,
"I
am
in
absolute
awe
of
what
these
five
immensely
talented
young
filmmakers
have
been
able
to
create
using
iPhone
and
Macbook
Pro.
Each
film
has
a
different
form
of
narrative,
rooted
in
contemporary
times.
These
five
filmmakers
have
poured
their
hearts
and
souls
into
these
stories
that
harness
the
power
of
iPhone
to
create
a
cinematic
experience
that
will
remain
with
us
long
after
we
have
finished
watching
them."
The
following
short
films
were
screened
at
the
special
screening
on
April
18,
2024
in
Mumbai:
Mirage
by
Archana
Atul
Phadke
Logline:
In
order
to
escape
his
mundane
existence,
Ali,
a
13
year
old
boy,
finds
refuge
in
the
magic
of
his
screen.
Amidst
the
quiet
whispers
of
desert
sands,
"Mirage" explores
the
unsettling
echoes
of
virtual
disconnection.
https://youtu.be/YeOCVmH-xvI
Óbur
by
Faraz
Ali
Logline:
A
teenaged
horse
guide
stumbles
into
chaos
as
he
tries
to
recover
his
precious
phone
data
from
the
elusive
'cloud'
-
an
internet
phenomenon
that
is
both
new
and
confusing
to
him
and
his
village.
https://youtube.com/-QEeYv8BR4o
Jal
Tu
Jalal
Tu
by
Prateek
Vats
Logline:
A
senior
employee's
life
turns
on
its
head
after
he
inadvertently
triggers
a
laughter
spree
amongst
overworked
factory
workers
as
they
race
against
time
to
complete
an
order.
https://youtu.be/Fs3Stkk3coU
A
New
Life
by
Saumyananda
Sahi
Logline:A
man
leaves
his
pregnant
wife
in
search
of
a
new
job
in
a
faraway
city,
believing
that
this
is
what
his
family
needs.
But
when
he
temporarily
loses
his
eyesight
in
a
transient
ischemic
attack,
he
comes
face
to
face
with
what
he
really
feels
about
becoming
a
father.
https://youtu.be/iNDMTjCst5M
Crossing
Borders
by
Saurav
Rai
Logline
:
Three
lives
get
entangled
in
catch
22
situations
while
they
illegally
enter
into
a
country
to
smuggle
goods
for
their
livelihood.
https://youtu.be/tMoNhpEczbY
All
five
short
films
are
now
exclusively
streaming
on
MAMI
Mumbai
Film
Festival
YouTube
channel
for
free.