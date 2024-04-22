Manushi Chhillar Shuts Down ‘30 Years Of Age Gap’ Debate With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-star Akshay Kumar

Manushi
Chhillar
Addresses
30
Years
Of
Age
Gap
With
Co-star
Akshay
Kumar:
Manushi
Chhillar
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
newcomers
in
Bollywood
who
has
already
garnered
fame
even
before
entering
Bollywood
industry.
And
the
credit
goes
to
her
overnight
fame
that
came
from
her
winning
the
Miss
World
pageant.
Manushi
made
her
Bollywood
debut
with
Samrat
Prithviraj
opposite
Akshay
Kumar
where
the
makers
were
criticized
for
casting
male
and
female
co-actors
with
30
years
of
age
gap.
Now,
as
Manushi
just
did
another
film,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
with
Akshay
Kumar,
social
media
again
trolled
the
actress
for
starring
opposite
to
the
star
with
a
huge
age
gap.
However,
this
time
Manushi
broke
silence
on
the
same,
and
ended
the
debate
once
and
for
all.
Manushi
Chhillar
Ended
The
Age
Gap
Debate
With
Co-star
Akshay
Kumar
Once
And
For
All
Manushi
Chhillar
addressed
the
debate
and
talked
about
the
same,
she
said,
"Working
with
a
superstar
is
good.
You
get
a
certain
amount
of
visibility.
If
I
talk
about
my
first
film,
there
was
an
age
gap.
They
wanted
to
play
the
whole
thing.
In
this
film,
there
was
no
pairing."
Elaborating
more
about
the
role,
"We
did
songs
for
marketing.
There
had
to
be
a
way
to
put
two
people
together
for
the
songs,
but
that's
pretty
much
it,
which
is
fine.
I
don't
see
it
as
something
that
was
atrocious
or
something
that
shouldn't
have
been
there.
It
wasn't
like
a
love
story
anyway."
Born
in
Rohtak,
after
pursuing
her
MBBS
degree
at
Bhagat
Phool
Singh
Medical
College
in
Sonipat,
Manushi
entered
Bollywood
right
after
winning
Miss
India
and
Miss
World
pageant.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
her
third
Bollywood
film
where
she
played
the
role
of
Captain
Misha.
She
is
all
set
to
be
seen
in
Pawan
Gopalan's
political
action-thriller
Tehran
with
John
Abraham
and
Neeru
Bajwa.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 13:22 [IST]