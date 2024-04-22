Manushi Chhillar Shuts Down ‘30 Years Of Age Gap’ Debate With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-star Akshay Kumar

Photo Credit: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar Addresses 30 Years Of Age Gap With Co-star Akshay Kumar: Manushi Chhillar is one of the most talked about newcomers in Bollywood who has already garnered fame even before entering Bollywood industry. And the credit goes to her overnight fame that came from her winning the Miss World pageant.

Manushi made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar where the makers were criticized for casting male and female co-actors with 30 years of age gap. Now, as Manushi just did another film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, social media again trolled the actress for starring opposite to the star with a huge age gap. However, this time Manushi broke silence on the same, and ended the debate once and for all.

Manushi Chhillar Ended The Age Gap Debate With Co-star Akshay Kumar Once And For All

Manushi Chhillar addressed the debate and talked about the same, she said, "Working with a superstar is good. You get a certain amount of visibility. If I talk about my first film, there was an age gap. They wanted to play the whole thing. In this film, there was no pairing."

Elaborating more about the role, "We did songs for marketing. There had to be a way to put two people together for the songs, but that's pretty much it, which is fine. I don't see it as something that was atrocious or something that shouldn't have been there. It wasn't like a love story anyway."

More About Manushi Chhillar

Born in Rohtak, after pursuing her MBBS degree at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat, Manushi entered Bollywood right after winning Miss India and Miss World pageant.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is her third Bollywood film where she played the role of Captain Misha. She is all set to be seen in Pawan Gopalan's political action-thriller Tehran with John Abraham and Neeru Bajwa.