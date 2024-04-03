Moli Explores Heartache Through Music In 'The Raga Of A Broken Heart'

Experimental musician Anmol Gupta, known by his stage name Moli, is poised to enchant his audience with a new single titled 'The Raga of a Broken Heart'. This track, part of his debut album 'Retrogression Progression', showcases a blend of psychedelic rock and music, with a unique film concept Moli's creative process this single was inspired by a profound personal heartache he experienced three years ago, leading him to explore the depths of Hindustani classical music and the Raga Bhairavi.

"One evening, the track was born by experimenting on the raga and adding elements. Before I knew it, it was already a combination of two ragas," Moli shared. His exploration led to the creation of a new sonic sound that defines 'The Raga of a Broken Heart'. Moli, who has previously collaborated with indie rock bands Parikrama and Indian Ocean, brings his diverse musical skills into this project. Notably, Moli is adept at playing 14 different instruments, with a preference for drums, saxophone, keys, piano, synths, and guitar.

The music video for 'The Raga of a Broken Heart', described by Moli as a 'film', was shot over three days and is rich in symbolism. It vividly portrays Moli's emotional turmoil through fire, colours, and darkness, including a scene where Moli courageously sets his hand on fire without the use of CGI. The video also incorporates elements of Sufism, representing Moli's spiritual plea.

Despite the challenges of being a psychedelic rock musician in a Bollywood-centric country, Moli, born in 1999, has made significant strides in the music industry. He started his musical journey at age nine and has grown to become one of the youngest experimental psychedelic artists globally. Moli has achieved the distinction of being the first Indian artist featured in Spotify's International "Modern Psychedelia" playlist, joining ranks with internationally acclaimed artists like Tame Impala and Crumb.

Moli is currently preparing for his India Tour, where he will perform in several cities: Delhi on 5th April, Pune on 12th April, Bengaluru on 13th April, and Goa on 14th April. This tour promises to be a showcase of Moli's unique sound and experimental approach to music and visuals, offering fans an immersive experience into his artistic world.