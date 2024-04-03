Moli Explores Heartache Through Music In 'The Raga Of A Broken Heart'

Experimental
musician
Anmol
Gupta,
known
by
his
stage
name
Moli,
is
poised
to
enchant
his
audience
with
a
new
single
titled
'The
Raga
of
a
Broken
Heart'.
This
track,
part
of
his
debut
album
'Retrogression
Progression',
showcases
a
blend
of
psychedelic
rock
and
music,
with
a
unique
film
concept
Moli's
creative
process
this
single
was
inspired
by
a
profound
personal
heartache
he
experienced
three
years
ago,
leading
him
to
explore
the
depths
of
Hindustani
classical
music
and
the
Raga
Bhairavi.
"One
evening,
the
track
was
born
by
experimenting
on
the
raga
and
adding
elements.
Before
I
knew
it,
it
was
already
a
combination
of
two
ragas," Moli
shared.
His
exploration
led
to
the
creation
of
a
new
sonic
sound
that
defines
'The
Raga
of
a
Broken
Heart'.
Moli,
who
has
previously
collaborated
with
indie
rock
bands
Parikrama
and
Indian
Ocean,
brings
his
diverse
musical
skills
into
this
project.
Notably,
Moli
is
adept
at
playing
14
different
instruments,
with
a
preference
for
drums,
saxophone,
keys,
piano,
synths,
and
guitar.
The
music
video
for
'The
Raga
of
a
Broken
Heart',
described
by
Moli
as
a
'film',
was
shot
over
three
days
and
is
rich
in
symbolism.
It
vividly
portrays
Moli's
emotional
turmoil
through
fire,
colours,
and
darkness,
including
a
scene
where
Moli
courageously
sets
his
hand
on
fire
without
the
use
of
CGI.
The
video
also
incorporates
elements
of
Sufism,
representing
Moli's
spiritual
plea.
Despite
the
challenges
of
being
a
psychedelic
rock
musician
in
a
Bollywood-centric
country,
Moli,
born
in
1999,
has
made
significant
strides
in
the
music
industry.
He
started
his
musical
journey
at
age
nine
and
has
grown
to
become
one
of
the
youngest
experimental
psychedelic
artists
globally.
Moli
has
achieved
the
distinction
of
being
the
first
Indian
artist
featured
in
Spotify's
International
"Modern
Psychedelia" playlist,
joining
ranks
with
internationally
acclaimed
artists
like
Tame
Impala
and
Crumb.
Moli
is
currently
preparing
for
his
India
Tour,
where
he
will
perform
in
several
cities:
Delhi
on
5th
April,
Pune
on
12th
April,
Bengaluru
on
13th
April,
and
Goa
on
14th
April.
This
tour
promises
to
be
a
showcase
of
Moli's
unique
sound
and
experimental
approach
to
music
and
visuals,
offering
fans
an
immersive
experience
into
his
artistic
world.